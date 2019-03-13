

CTV Atlantic





There were tears from both sides at a preliminary inquiry in Sydney for the driver of the vehicle that hit and killed 17-year-old Joneil Hanna last June.

Hayden Laffin, 22, is facing a charge of attempting to obstruct justice after the vehicle he was driving struck and killed Hanna while the teen was walking home from a graduation party in Leitches Creek, N.S.

Evidence presented Wednesday is under a publication ban, but Hanna's family says it was a tough day.

“It's heartbreaking,” said Jennifer Hanna, Joneil's mother. “It brings me right back to that same day. It's extremely rough, it doesn't seem real at all.”

If the hearing determines the case can go to trial, Laffin will be tried by judge and jury. The Crown will continue presenting evidence on March 28.