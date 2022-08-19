Kalin’s Call: Hot August weekend ahead; great for beaches and parades

Sunshine and hotter temperatures return this weekend, with the low pressure system that brought us mid-week rain moving north of the Maritime region and high pressure building in from our south.

Lingering clouds and the odd shower this evening clears through the night. The last quarter moon will rise above the northeastern horizon shortly after midnight. The planet Mars can be found just to the right of the Moon. Venus returns to the pre-dawn sky and can be see rising above the northeastern horizon just after 5 a.m., making good on its nickname as “the morning star.”

With clear or clearing conditions Friday night through the weekend, it should be fairly ideal night sky viewing.

Saturday will be sunny with maybe a bit of high cloud touching into the southwest of Nova Scotia into the afternoon.

Speaking of the afternoon, temperatures will soar quickly upwards. Expect most high temperatures in the Maritimes to reach the mid-to-high 20s and some even near 30 in New Brunswick. A great beach day, as a prevailing westerly breeze should keep the wind slightly offshore for many of the coastal areas of the Maritimes. We shouldn’t see much in the way of coastal cloud or fog. Near coastal sea surface temperature range from 18 to 21 degrees in the Gulf of St. Lawrence and Northumberland Strait, near 19 for the Cabot Strait down to St. Margarets Bay, Nova Scotia, 13 to 16 for the South Shore Nova Scotia, and near 16 in the Bay of Fundy.

Sunny and hot on Saturday.

Pretty good looking beach weather this weekend.

Mind the UV index, as it will be rated 7 to 9 or high-to-very high across region. Consider sun protection during your outdoor activities, such as perhaps attending the Stanley Cup Parade in Halifax!

Great weather is expected for the Stanley Cup parade in Halifax. Don’t forget sun protection and water.

Saturday night is expected to be mainly clear. More sunshine and heat for Sunday, just with maybe a touch more fair weather cloud developing in the afternoon. The wind will change to become southerly on Sunday. That will make it a bit more onshore for the Bay of Fundy coastline and Nova Scotia compared to Saturday. Still looks like a fine beach day, just maybe with a slightly cooler ocean breeze. Dew point temperatures, a measure of moisture in the air, are expected to be near the mid-teens this weekend which means it shouldn’t be overly humid.

More sunshine and heat for Sunday.

Temperatures come down a few degrees for Monday with more of a mix of sun and cloud expected.

Showery and cooler conditions are forecasted for Tuesday of next week.