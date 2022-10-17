Kalin’s Call: Mild October weather will give way to rain this week

The current stretch of mild October weather in the Maritimes will turn soggy as we move into and through the middle of the week.

A round of rain is coming to the Maritimes Tuesday into Thursday morning. The highest totals are most likely in western areas of New Brunswick.

A slow-moving cold front will move into Maine on Tuesday. The front will then enter and cross the Maritimes on Wednesday. Ahead of and along the front, periods of rain, drizzle, and fog are expected. Much like the last front to come into the region, the heaviest rain looks most likely in western parts of the Maritimes. The region will see increasing cloudiness on Tuesday. Periods of rain will develop for New Brunswick with showers in western Nova Scotia and a risk of embedded downpours and small thunderstorms within the rain. Rain becomes more widespread for the Maritimes on Wednesday and will clear slowly west-to-east Wednesday night. Eastern Nova Scotia, including Cape Breton, will likely hold onto the rain into Thursday morning before it clears in the afternoon.

The highest rainfall amounts look most likely for western New Brunswick and along the Bay of Fundy coastline in that province. A special weather statement issued by Environment Canada calling for rain totals of 50 mm or more, Tuesday through Wednesday, is in effect for the western half of New Brunswick. The remainder of the Maritimes can expect a general 10 to 40 mm of rain from the system. There is a chance that parts of the south shore of Nova Scotia could see some totals reach or exceed 50 mm.

A gusty southeast wind develops for the region Tuesday into Wednesday with peak gusts of 30 to 60 km/h expected, possibly 60 to 70 km/h on exposed areas of the Bay of Fundy coastline in New Brunswick and Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia. As the front clears through, the wind will turn westerly behind it Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Peak gusts on Thursday will be 20 to 40 km/h.

A chance of spotty showers is expected in the Maritimes on Friday followed by fair weather on the weekend with high pressure in place.