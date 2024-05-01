Search continues for 'armed man' in Dartmouth, N.S.

Police say they continue to search for an armed man who allegedly threatened people in Dartmouth, N.S.

Halifax Regional Police told CTV Atlantic in a Wednesday morning email they have not found 49-year-old David John Campbell.

Officers responded to the Gaston Road area of Dartmouth around 9:20 a.m. Tuesday.

Campbell allegedly fled the area on foot before police arrived at the scene.

Halifax Regional Police are pictured on Gaston Road in Dartmouth, N.S., on April 30, 2024.

An emergency alert was sent about an hour later warning the public to be on the lookout for a “dangerous man” and to not approach him.

Police later identified Campbell as the suspect and released a photo of him.

Halifax Regional Police said in a Tuesday night update the Gaston Road area had been thoroughly searched and Campbell may no longer be in the area.

“There has been no information provided to investigators thus far to indicate that the suspect has any intentions of injuring members of the public however given the possibility that he may still be in possession of a firearm we are asking that, if you see him, do not approach and call 911,” said Const. John Macleod in a news release.

Campbell is described as a white man, approximately six-feet tall, 170 pounds, with an average build, tattoos on both arms and bald.

Police say he was last seen wearing a dark jacket and jeans.

Halifax Regional Police is asking anyone with information to call them at 902-490-5020.

