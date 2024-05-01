Man charged for urinating outside near two child-care centres: Halifax police

Police in Halifax say a man is facing charges after he performed an “indecent act” in the city Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the 3400 block of Devonshire Avenue around 7:30 a.m.

Halifax Regional Police says the officers spoke to two people in the area who had been arguing.

No one was arrested or charged.

However, while police were at the scene they saw a man allegedly urinating outside near two child-care centres.

Officers then arrested 29-year-old Michael Gordon Baker.

Baker is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Wednesday to face charges of an indecent act and failing to comply with conditions of an order under the Sex Offender Information Registration Act.

