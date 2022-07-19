Kalin’s Call: Risk of thunderstorms follows morning rain

A “severe thunderstorm watch” has been posted for much of New Brunswick.

Moving through Tuesday afternoon and evening, scattered lines of showers and thunderstorms are expected in the Maritimes. The “severe thunderstorm watch” states that thunderstorms that do develop could produce frequent lightning, downpours, 2 cm in diameter hail, and local wind gusts up to 90 km/h.

An initial severe thunderstorm watch issued by Environment Canada for New Brunswick Tuesday afternoon.

The risk of thunderstorms is highest for New Brunswick afternoon through mid-evening. There is a lower risk for strong thunderstorms for Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island during the evening. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to dissipate by near midnight.

The greatest risk for severe thunderstorms is in New Brunswick Tuesday afternoon through mid-evening. There is a risk that some thunderstorms could reach Nova Scotia and P.E.I. through Tuesday evening.

Be weather-aware this afternoon and evening. When thunder roars, head indoors and wait 30 minutes until after the last rumble of thunder before heading out. The situation with severe thunderstorms can change rapidly. The latest watch/warnings issued and lightning detection are available from Environment Canada at weather.gc.ca. I’ll have updates on any active thunderstorms on CTV Atlantic News 5 and 6 PM.