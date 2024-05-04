Upper Musquodoboit man dies after car leaves road: N.S. RCMP

RCMP said they responded to a report of a single motor vehicle crash on Highway 289 on Wednesday around 10:09 p.m.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers said they learned that a Honda Civic was travelling northbound towards Truro, N.S., when it left the roadway and came to a rest on its roof.

According to a news release, the driver and sole occupant, an 18-year-old Upper Musquodoboit, N.S., man, suffered serious injuries and was transported to a Halifax hospital by EHS, where he later died.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene, police say.

Highway 289 was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.

