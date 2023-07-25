Landmark CJCB-TV television tower in Sydney being taken down after nearly 70 years
You could see it from almost anywhere in Sydney, N.S., but after nearly 70 years the old CJCB-TV broadcast tower is being taken down.
Though the tower at the top of Hardwood Hill has overlooked the city for generations, it was more than just a physical landmark.
The tower helped make broadcasting history by sending the first televised signal from Cape Breton in the earliest days of the medium in 1954.
"Greetings from Cape Breton. This is indeed a noteworthy hour in the history of electronical home life in the Maritimes,” the late Nate Nathanson said on that historic broadcast.
Through the rest of the 20th century and into the 21st, the tower helped broadcast untold hours of local television and was a constant presence in Sydney.
"I just hate to see it come down, because it just brings back so many memories over the last sixty years,” said Rev. Bill Burke.
As the pastor at St. Marguerite Bourgeoys Catholic Church, located just down the hill from the former CJCB Sydney television station, Father Bill Burke has worked in the shadow of the tower for years.
"I find that everything is becoming so centralized in large areas, and we're losing the local touch, and the local touch is crucial,” Burke said.
Doreen Somers has lived next to the tower for 40 years in a neighbourhood called Tower Heights, named for its proximity to the television tower.
"Well, I'm going to miss it,” Somers said. "And you'd always say to somebody, they'd ask you where you live. Up by the tower. By the TV tower."
As crews started taking the tower down piece-by-piece on Tuesday, some residents took pictures and video of the action from below, or simply observed.
Some see the tower’s demise as the end of an era.
"It's just always been there,” said lifelong Sydney resident Terry Martell. "People see things come and go, and I guess this is one of them."
A Bell Aliant spokesperson says the tower will be replaced by a new cellular tower to help improve service for nearby communities.
The tower is expected to take a few days to be fully brought down.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
5 things to know about UFO crash retrieval claims made to U.S. lawmakers
The Pentagon denies claims from a former U.S. intelligence officer who says a secret program is trying to reverse-engineer crashed UFOs. Here are five things to know about the allegations.
Eligible Canadians set to receive newly enhanced Canada Workers Benefit on July 28
Eligible Canadians will receive their first automatic advance payments from the CRA as part of the newly enhanced Canada Workers Benefit on July 28.
Breaking | The Eagles announce the death of founding member Randy Meisner at 77
Randy Meisner, who was a co-founding member of legendary rock band the Eagles and served as a bassist and vocalist, has died, according to an announcement on the band’s official site. He was 77.
Russia says a Ukrainian drone was shot down outside Moscow
A Ukrainian drone was shot down early Friday outside Moscow, Russia's defence ministry said. It was the third drone strike or attempt on the capital region this month.
Three victims of Nova Scotia flash flooding identified
Three victims of last weekend’s torrential rainstorm have been confirmed by CTV News as six-year-old Natalie Hazel Harnish, six-year-old Colton Sisco and 52-year-old Nicholas Anthony Holland.
Four homes in Northwest Territories lost in wildfire, road closed: fire agency
An out-of-control wildfire in the Northwest Territories has destroyed four homes in a community about 100 kilometres northwest of Yellowknife.
Exclusion zone set up around Greek military base after wildfires trigger powerful explosions
Authorities are maintaining an exclusion zone around an air force base in central Greece where wildfires have triggered powerful explosions at an ammunition depot.
Arizona mom never stopped looking for her missing daughter. She showed up 4 years later in Montana
When Alicia Navarro disappeared in 2019 from her home in a Phoenix suburb days before her 15th birthday, she left a signed note for her family promising she would return.
Surrey RCMP release photos of another vehicle linked to Amber Alert for Bolton siblings
Nine days after an Amber Alert was issued for two B.C. children allegedly abducted by their mother, Mounties have released more information about two trailers and another vehicle they may be travelling in.
Toronto
-
Liberals hold Toronto riding in Ontario provincial byelection
The Ontario Liberals won a pair of provincial byelections Thursday, including snagging a previously Progressive Conservative seat.
-
Man charged in fatal 'targeted' shooting also allegedly killed Toronto police dog
A man who allegedly killed a Toronto police dog as he tried to evade arrest has been charged in connection with a targeted shooting at a Toronto apartment that left another man dead.
-
Ontario mother whose toddler's life-saving surgery was cancelled 4 times this year gets 'best news' after speaking out
An Ontario mother who shared her heartbreak over her toddler son’s life-saving heart surgery being delayed for months with CTV News Toronto earlier this week is now celebrating after the procedure was rescheduled to next week.
Calgary
-
Proposed changes could force some Calgarians to store bins in garages, sheds
Calgarians living in certain parts of the city could soon be forced to store their waste bins in their garage or shed on non-collection days.
-
MP wants federal funding to Calgary Stampede pulled after abuse settlement reached
A member of Parliament says he's calling on the federal government to halt funding to the Calgary Stampede.
-
Fire at Calgary seniors' residence sends 4 to hospital
Emergency crews rushed to tackle a two-alarm fire at a northeast Calgary seniors' residence on Thursday afternoon.
Montreal
-
Double-homicide in Montreal: suspect found in canal was spouse, father of victims
The body discovered in the Lachine canal Thursday belongs to the suspected killer of a woman and her 12-year-old daughter, Montreal police (SPVM) have confirmed. Police also reported that the 59-year-old man was the woman's spouse and the girl's father.
-
Quebec had a rise in crime in 2022: StatsCan
During a particularly violent week in Montreal, newly-released statistics show police-reported crime is on the rise in Quebec — a trend that is also playing out across the country.
-
Back to the drawing board for Big O roof replacement at Olympic Park
It's back to the drawing board for the Olympic Stadium - The Big O - roof. Engineers discovered that there will have to be major changes to the structure before a new roof can be installed, which will involve replacing a massive 450-metre concrete ring along the roofline of the stadium.
Edmonton
-
Boyfriend's father also charged in connection to the death of Beaumont mother Treasa Oberly
Two days after the boyfriend of Treasa Lynn Oberly was charged with her murder, the accused's father has also been arrested in connection to her death.
-
UCP 'dithering' on Alberta hospital projects, NDP says, after Smith issues infrastructure mandate letter
Alberta's opposition leader is accusing the UCP government of not caring about health care or making sure patients have beds in the future, following the release of a mandate letter to the new infrastructure minister.
-
Body of Beaumont man found in river in southwest Edmonton
The remains of a man feared drowned in the North Saskatchewan River have been found and identified.
Northern Ontario
-
Breaking
Breaking | The Eagles announce the death of founding member Randy Meisner at 77
Randy Meisner, who was a co-founding member of legendary rock band the Eagles and served as a bassist and vocalist, has died, according to an announcement on the band’s official site. He was 77.
-
Northern Ont. man awarded $75K in defamation suit after ex-spouse attacks him on social media
A northern Ontario woman who made several untrue statements about her former spouse on social media has lost a defamation suit in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice.
-
Serious two-vehicle crash closes Hwy. 17 near Mattawa
Highway 17 is closed in both directions east of Mattawa, Ontario Provincial Police said Thursday afternoon.
London
-
$150,000 in damages after boat catches fire in London laneway
One person was taken to hospital and damage is estimated at $150,000 after a boat caught fire in a laneway.
-
Suspect charged after damage at Dimi's Greek House in downtown London
After reviewing the surveillance and with help from the Community Foot Patrol Unit, a suspect was found and arrested.
-
Friday will bring the heat before a weekend cool down
A heat warning remains in effect with Friday being the hottest day over the next seven days, according to CTV News London meteorologist Julie Atchison.
Winnipeg
-
Manitobans clean up after supercell thunderstorms; two possible tornadoes investigated
Grapefruit-sized hail was observed in Manitoba communities following a significant thunderstorm Wednesday night, as Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) investigates a possible tornado touchdown.
-
Worker dies after high levels of carbon monoxide found in home under construction
A worker at a home under construction in Winnipeg has died after high levels of carbon monoxide were detected inside.
-
Crown stays assault charges against aides accused of assaulting care home residents in Winnipeg
Manitoba Crown prosecutors have entered a stay of proceedings against two health-care aides accused of assaulting residents at a Winnipeg care home, as court heard there is no longer a reasonable likelihood of conviction.
Ottawa
-
O-Train can 'easily' provide the service with a single-car train, OC Transpo boss says
The head of OC Transpo suggests the O-Train can "easily" offer service with single-car trains to meet ridership needs this summer, and had been looking at only providing single-car trains on weekends to deal with low ridership.
-
Hot and humid day in store heading into the final weekend of July
Hot and humid day in store heading into the final weekend of July
-
Liberals win byelection in Kanata-Carleton
Liberal Karen McCrimmon won the provincial byelection in the riding of Kanata-Carleton, receiving 34.35 per cent of the vote.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teachers' union slams government 'attack ads' amid contract talks
The head of the union representing Saskatchewan's teachers is accusing the provincial government of utilizing "attack ads" in an attempt to undermine contract negotiations.
-
North Battleford ICU closed for more than two weeks, memo shows
Battlefords Union Hospital is currently in the midst of a 22 day long closure, a leaked Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) memo shows.
-
'Do we have too many managers': Saskatoon councillor to request formal review of city jobs
A Saskatoon city councillor is proposing an in-depth investigation into city jobs as part of budget discussions.
Vancouver
-
Have you seen Jiexiong Xu? Burnaby RCMP still looking for man reported missing last year
Saying they have "exhausted all leads," the Burnaby RCMP are appealing to the public for help finding a man who went missing over a year ago.
-
Retail thefts on the rise, becoming more violent: Retail Council of Canada
Shoplifting is becoming a bigger issue in British Columbia, according to the Retail Council of Canada, which reports that on average, retail thefts have increased by about 300 per cent since the beginning of the pandemic.
-
B.C. Mountie who harassed, mistreated female colleagues allowed to keep his job
A B.C. RCMP officer who admitted to five instances of misconduct related to his treatment of female colleagues has been allowed to keep his job, according to a disciplinary decision.
Regina
-
Regina fire department shuts down city hall homeless encampment
Regina’s Fire Chief Layne Jackson says he has enacted the Fire Safety Act at the city hall tent encampment meaning those living there must vacate the area as soon as possible.
-
Sask. teachers' union slams government 'attack ads' amid contract talks
The head of the union representing Saskatchewan's teachers is accusing the provincial government of utilizing "attack ads" in an attempt to undermine contract negotiations.
-
Judge finds Joseph Thauberger guilty in death of brother, sentenced to life in prison
The Regina man accused in the 1997 death of his brother has been found guilty of second degree murder and indignity to human remains.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island campground evacuated after bear rips into tents, tries to enter occupied vehicle
A popular park and campground on southern Vancouver Island has been evacuated and closed after a food-conditioned black bear tore into three tents and tried to enter an occupied vehicle.
-
Mounties arrest 3 after separate weapons complaints on same Nanaimo street
Mounties in Nanaimo arrested three men after a pair of separate firearms complaints on the same downtown street Monday morning.
-
Saanich archaeological dig reveals centuries of Indigenous history
History is being revealed at Agate Park in Cordova Bay. Generations of First Nations' oral history has been confirmed at a thriving community that once was.