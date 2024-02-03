ATLANTIC
    • Snow totals already 30+ cm for parts of the Maritimes with much more to come

    A pedestrian walks past the snow-covered entrance to the Public Gardens in Halifax during a storm on Jan. 8, 2020. A pedestrian walks past the snow-covered entrance to the Public Gardens in Halifax during a storm on Jan. 8, 2020.
    As a stalled ocean storm sits off the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia, further bands of heavy snow continue to wrap back into areas of that province as well as Prince Edward Island.

    Bands of snow continues to move off the Atlantic and into Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

    Preliminary snow reports from early Saturday morning already had some areas of central and eastern Nova Scotia as well as parts of eastern Prince Edward Island nearing or exceeding 30 cm of accumulation. Those are by no means totals as snow continues to fall and accumulate. Drifts created by the wind are also giving a lot of snow measurement variation even within small geographical areas.

    Volunteer and weather station snow reports from Saturday morning. Snow continues to fall and accumulate for most of these areas.

    More snow is expected Saturday night, Sunday, and even on Monday. The steadiest and heaviest of that further snow centred again around central and eastern areas of Nova Scotia as well as Queens and Kings Counties, Prince Edward Island.

    Additional snow possible into Saturday night.

    By midnight Sunday into Monday there will be snow amounts reaching or exceeding 60 cm, or two feet, for a large area of Cape Breton and the east of mainland Nova Scotia. Parts of Kings County, Prince Edward Island could also reach 60 cm. It is entirely possible that parts of Cape Breton could have totals near or in excess of 90 cm, three feet, by Monday morning.

    Additional snow possible through Sunday.

    A Snowfall Warning continues for Halifax and Inverness Counties in Nova Scotia. A Winter Storm Warning in effect for Pictou, Antigonish, Guysborough, and the remainder of Cape Breton where some of the highest snow totals are expected.

    Snow totals of 30+, 60+, and even approaching 90 cm are expected through Sunday. Additional snow possible on Monday.

    Special Weather Statements extend across Queens and Kings Counties, Prince Edward Island as well as into the Annapolis Valley and South Shore of Nova Scotia. Those statements caution on totals that could range 20 to 40 cm through the weekend.

