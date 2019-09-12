

THE CANADIAN PRESS





The United Kingdom's newest aircraft carrier is expected to visit Halifax today.

H-M-S Queen Elizabeth is a 65-thousand-tonne warship -- the biggest ever built for the Royal Navy.

The ship will anchor south of George's Island and will be joined by vessels that are part of the U-K Carrier Strike Group.

The aircraft carrier's deployment to Canada's east coast is part of a mission that will take it to the U-S east coast, where the crew will test the ship's F-35 Lightning 2 jet fighters.