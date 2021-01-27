HALIFAX -- A lawyer for one of three people who allegedly supplied ammunition to the gunman who murdered 22 people in Nova Scotia criticized a lack of Crown disclosure today.

RCMP have charged Lisa Banfield, the 52-year-old spouse of the killer, with unlawfully transferring ammunition, specifically .223-calibre Remington cartridges and .40-calibre Smith and Wesson cartridges.

Police have laid the same charges against 52-year-old James Blair Banfield and 60-year-old Brian Brewster for offences alleged to have occurred in the month before the April 18-19 killings.

During a brief date-setting appearance today in Dartmouth provincial court, Brewster's lawyer, Tom Singleton, commented to the judge he's dissatisfied with the lack of disclosure of evidence.

He said 13 of the 14 court documents used to obtain search warrants are so heavily redacted that he can't understand them, and he also wants a copy of the search warrant the RCMP used to obtain his client's cellular telephone.

Crown attorney Shauna MacDonald told the judge she intended to proceed summarily, meaning the case would be before a provincial court and that sentence length is limited.

When the charges were announced on Dec. 4, police said the three "had no prior knowledge" of the actions of the gunman, who was killed by an RCMP officer on April 19.

The arraignment occurred by teleconference, and a date of March 9 was set for the next court hearing in the three separate proceedings.

All three lawyers waived the reading of charges and said they are going to delay entering a plea on behalf of their clients until further disclosure of evidence.

The RCMP has said that on the night of April 18, Banfield was handcuffed by the gunman, Gabriel Wortman, but managed to escape into nearby woods in Portapique, N.S.

She emerged the next morning and told police at 6:30 a.m. that Wortman was driving a police replica vehicle.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2021.