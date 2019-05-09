

Kevin Bissett, THE CANADIAN PRESS





SAINT JOHN, N.B. -- The defence lawyer for Dennis Oland says the Crown's case is based on circumstantial evidence, and there are pieces that don't fit.

Alan Gold's comments came as final arguments began Thursday in Oland's trial on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of his wealthy father in Saint John, N.B.

Richard Oland was struck over 40 times with a hammer-like weapon in July 2011, leaving his skull cracked in several places.

Deep cuts on his hands suggested he tried to protect himself from his attacker. The weapon was never found.

The Crown has suggested the younger Oland's financial problems were a motive, but the defence says the Crown is relying on speculation.

Gold told Court of Queen's Bench Justice Terrence Morrison that a significant section of the Crown's written submission to the court is based on the theory that Dennis Oland was driven by "financial despair."

He said it is an overreach by the prosecution to establish motive in an effort to identify the killer. Gold said there's no evidence to show that finances were even discussed when Oland visited his father's office on the day of the murder.

"The only direct evidence is the accused's testimony to the contrary," Gold said.

A brown jacket worn by Dennis Oland when he visited his father had tiny bloodstains and Richard Oland's DNA on it, the trial heard.

Oland told police he had been wearing a navy blazer on that day, and the brown jacket was taken to be dry cleaned the day after Richard Oland was found dead in his Saint John office. But Gold said there was no proof showing his client tried to deceive police.

The Crown's case also focused on Richard Oland's missing iPhone and evidence that it pinged with a tower to the east of the city after Dennis Oland travelled in that direction. Gold told the court that the Crown produced nothing to prove that the son took the phone.

Gold also used his closing statements to highlight what he called a poor police investigation. He said police "failed to adequately process the scene" and "overlooked third parties."

The Crown is expected to begin it's closing statement Thursday afternoon.

Dennis Oland was initially charged with the second-degree murder of his father in 2013.

He was convicted in a jury trial in 2015, but the verdict was set aside on appeal and a new trial was ordered. The second trial has been heard by judge alone.