Published Thursday, September 20, 2018 3:20PM ADT
Last Updated Thursday, September 20, 2018 10:44PM ADT
Photos
The leaders of the three parties that held seats in the last New Brunswick legislature were asked about healthcare, spending, and bilingualism during a leader’s roundtable discussion at St. Thomas University in Fredericton on Thursday night. From left, Blaine Higgs of the Progressive Conservative Party, David Coon of the Green Party, and Brian Gallant of the Liberal Party.
Liberal Party Leader Brian Gallant, Progressive Conservative Party Leader Blaine Higgs, and Green Party Leader David Coon will join senior anchor Steve Murphy at the Kinsella Auditorium at Fredericton’s St. Thomas University Thursday evening.