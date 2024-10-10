Lebanese community in N.S. shares fear for relatives as fighting escalates overseas
Victoria Joumaa feels relief every time she calls her family in Lebanon and someone answers the phone. Joumaa lives in Halifax, far from the fighting that is approaching her family.
“It’s just getting worse for them and at the same time you can see how they’re becoming more and more hurt and it’s damaging them more,” Joumaa said during an interview with CTV Atlantic.
Joumaa’s adopted children, her mother and her relatives are all in Lebanon. She said they are trying to stay safe while the fighting intensifies.
“Knowing that they can’t come out of that safety and be here, there’s a big fear,” Joumaa said through tears.
Rayan Charara, who also lives in Halifax, said she understands fearing for family. Her uncle and his family were injured in Lebanon and sent to hospital.
“Many different attacks happened without even any notice and one of the houses that got bombed was my uncle’s and he’s an old man with his wife, just like living in the south peacefully,” Charara said.
Charara was planning a trip to Lebanon before Israel’s ground invasion began. She showed CTV some of the gifts she packed for her family.
“I didn’t unpack them until now and I was thinking I will go back,” Charara said. “I really need to go.”
Nour Hammoud from New Minas, N.S., said everyone she loves or has ever known is in Lebanon.
“I’m scared of losing connection with them,” Hammoud said. “I’m scared to not be able to go there. Not to see their faces. Not to share my future with them.”
Hammoud moved to Canada on Oct. 6, 2023, one day before Hamas’ attacks in Israel that led to conflict throughout the region and escalated to the invasion of Lebanon.
“The only priority to me now is my parent’s safety,” Hammoud said. “I’m not sleeping because I am very afraid of that breaking news.”
For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Air India flight makes emergency landing at Iqaluit airport after online security threat
An Air India flight, en route from Delhi to Chicago, was diverted to Iqaluit International airport in Nunavut Tuesday morning following an online security threat.
Canada's inflation rate falls to 1.6% in September, smallest yearly increase since 2021
Statistics Canada says the annual inflation rate continued to slow in September as drivers paid lower prices for gasoline than they did last year.
Chilly weather hitting some parts of Eastern Canada while it's milder in the West
It will feel more like winter for some parts of Eastern Canada over the next few days, with single-digit highs and snow in the forecast.
Canada spat leads India newspapers as trade minister works to reassure business
As Canada's decision to expel New Delhi's top envoy and five other diplomats makes front page news in India, International Trade Minister Mary Ng is trying to reassure Canadian businesses with ties to the country.
Father of 10-year-old girl found dead in the U.K. called police from Pakistan to say he killed her
The father of a 10-year-old girl found dead in her home in England fled to Pakistan and called U.K. police from there to say he had killed her, a jury heard Monday.
Canadian court to consider when minors can be sentenced as adults
Canada's highest court is set to hear arguments on Tuesday on when a young person can be considered an adult for sentencing purposes.
Ontario government moving to restrict new bike lanes in municipalities
Ontario Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria says the provincial government is introducing legislation that would require municipalities to receive provincial approval before removing traffic lanes to install new bike paths.
Listeria outbreak linked to plant-based milk seems to be over: PHAC
The Public Health Agency of Canada says a Listeria outbreak linked to several plant-based milks appears to be over with no additional cases reported since August.
CREA lowers housing market forecast for 2024 amid 'holding pattern' for home sales
The Canadian Real Estate Association is downgrading its housing market forecast for the remainder of the year again, saying the Bank of Canada's interest rate cuts haven't spurred the gradual improvement it previously anticipated.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Ontario government moving to restrict new bike lanes in municipalities
Ontario Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria says the provincial government is introducing legislation that would require municipalities to receive provincial approval before removing traffic lanes to install new bike paths.
-
‘Let us know what happened’: Police say many witnesses haven’t come forward in deadly Toronto shooting
Toronto police are appealing to dozens of witnesses who they say were standing nearby when a man was shot to death in an apartment stairwell in the city’s north end last week.
-
Ontario taxpayers fork over $4.3 million to settle legal costs in Bill 124 cases
Ontario taxpayers have forked over $4.3 million in legal fees after the province lost two court cases defending a wage-cap law that was struck down as unconstitutional, The Canadian Press has learned.
Calgary
-
Alberta health minister to announce improvements to primary health care
Alberta's health minister is in Calgary on Tuesday to announce some improvements to the province's primary health care system.
-
Premier Smith updates Alberta's response to federal emissions cap
Premier Danielle Smith along with her fellow ministers will be sharing an update on Alberta's response to the federal government's cap on oil and gas emissions.
-
Air India flight makes emergency landing at Iqaluit airport after online security threat
An Air India flight, en route from Delhi to Chicago, was diverted to Iqaluit International airport in Nunavut Tuesday morning following an online security threat.
Edmonton
-
1 dead after semi, SUV collide head-on north of Edmonton
One person is dead after a crash on Monday night involving a semi and an SUV.
-
Alberta health minister to announce improvements to primary health care
Alberta's health minister is in Calgary on Tuesday to announce some improvements to the province's primary health care system.
-
Canada's inflation rate falls to 1.6% in September, smallest yearly increase since 2021
Statistics Canada says the annual inflation rate continued to slow in September as drivers paid lower prices for gasoline than they did last year.
Montreal
-
Longueuil gets permit to go ahead with deer cull in local park that has been overrun
A Montreal suburb has received a provincial Environment Department permit to go ahead with a long-awaited white-tailed deer cull in a local park that has become overrun with them.
-
Penguins' Kris Letang sees some of himself in Canadiens' rookie Lane Hutson
Kris Letang heard the crowd light up every time Lane Hutson handled the puck on Monday night — and he could see why.
-
Canadian drink company tastes controversy after Simu Liu raises cultural appropriation questions
Controversy bubbled for a Canadian drink company after its founders drew the ire of a Marvel superhero on an episode of a 'Shark Tank'-style reality series.
Ottawa
-
Federal union calls for Commons committee to investigate 3-day a week office mandate
A federal union is calling for a Commons committee to launch an investigation into the federal government's new return-to-office policy, saying there has been 'catastrophic failures' with the new mandate.
-
Kemptville, Ont. school closed for fifth time in October following threat
St. Michael Catholic High School in Kemptville, Ont. is closed for a fifth time in the last two weeks, as police investigate a threat of violence towards the secondary school.
-
Man dies after being found suffering from burns in downtown Ottawa, police say
The Ottawa Police Service says a man found suffering from burns in the downtown core Monday morning died in hospital.
London
-
Pumpkins tossed from highway overpasses cause significant damage
Police in Middlesex County are asking for the public's help after pumpkins were tossed from an overpass and hit a truck on Highways 401 and 402.
-
One dead, three injured after crash in St. Clair Township
One person has died and three others were transported to hospital following a three-vehicle collision in St. Clair Township
-
Halloween displays in and around the London area
It's spooky season, and CTV News London is building an interactive map and photo gallery of the best Halloween decorations in the region.
Barrie
-
Suspect arson destroys new house build, damages another in Bond Head
Two more new houses in Bond Head were the targets of suspected arson.
-
Two charged with break-and-enter at empty Midland residence
Police bust two for break-and-enter as they exit the building.
-
OPP officer makes unusual discovery during traffic stop, driver charged
Provincial police remind motorists about the importance of buckling up after an officer discovered a passenger sitting on a kitchen chair inside the vehicle during a traffic stop in the Town of the Blue Mountains.
Northern Ontario
-
Man wanted in Sudbury robbery charged in 'random and isolated' stabbing attack downtown
A Greater Sudbury woman is upset about the charges laid against the man accused of attacking her son and a group of his colleagues downtown on Saturday.
-
Ontario taxpayers fork over $4.3 million to settle legal costs in Bill 124 cases
Ontario taxpayers have forked over $4.3 million in legal fees after the province lost two court cases defending a wage-cap law that was struck down as unconstitutional, The Canadian Press has learned.
-
'We apologize to anyone we've offended': Bath and Body Works pulls candles over backlash
A major American retailer has stopped selling its new winter-themed candle over backlash from shoppers who said its design resembled Ku Klux Klan hoods.
Kitchener
-
Sudden death investigation in Cambridge
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a sudden death in Cambridge.
-
Stratford police investigating 'serious incident'
People living in the Ontario and King Street area of Stratford may notice a heavy police presence.
-
Costumed suspect robs Guelph store
The Guelph Police Service is searching for two people after a male suspect in a Halloween costume robbed a store with an accomplice.
Windsor
-
Driver charged after crash on E.C. Row Expressway ramp at Dougall
A driver has been charged after a crash near E.C. Row Expressway and Dougall Avenue.
-
Former United Way employee pleads guilty in fraud case
The woman accused of defrauding the Chatham-Kent United Way of hundreds of thousands of dollars as pleaded guilty.
-
Comedian Ben Schwartz booked for Caesars Windsor
Caesars Windsor is hosting a night of improv comedy with Ben Schwartz and special guests.
Winnipeg
-
Child dead after falling from Winnipeg apartment building
A child is dead after falling from a Winnipeg apartment building.
-
Delays expected to begin at Portage and Main
As work is set to begin to open Portage and Main to pedestrians, drivers should expect delays beginning on Tuesday.
-
Fight between store employee and alleged shoplifter leads to arrest: WPS
A 28-year-old Winnipegger is facing charges after an altercation unfolded between a store employee and a man who allegedly tried to steal merchandise from a West Alexander area store.
Regina
-
Here's every candidate running in Saskatchewan's 2024 provincial election
With Saskatchewan's election set for Oct. 28, many voters may be wondering what candidates are running in their local ridings.
-
Vehicles stolen from Regina compound found badly damaged on railway tracks
Regina police say two of four vehicles stolen from a compound early Thursday morning were found badly damaged on railway tracks, with a third located in the nearby community of Pilot Butte.
-
Multiple departments called to commercial building fire near Drinkwater, Sask.
A commercial building fire near the community of Drinkwater, Sask. required a response from multiple fire departments on Sunday afternoon.
Saskatoon
-
North Battleford loses power Monday night after motel fire spreads to main power line
A motel in North Battleford went up in flames on Monday night.
-
Catch a glimpse of a rare comet in the western skies over the prairies
Saskatchewan residents have just a few more days to catch a rare glimpse of a comet visible to the naked eye, streaking across the western skies at dusk.
-
Here's every candidate running in Saskatchewan's 2024 provincial election
With Saskatchewan's election set for Oct. 28, many voters may be wondering what candidates are running in their local ridings.
Vancouver
-
B.C. Conservatives expected to release costs of promises days before election
It's the last week of the British Columbia election campaign after a busy long weekend of promises for the B.C. Conservatives, including a new Children's Hospital for Surrey.
-
Rainfall, high temperature records broken in B.C. over Thanksgiving weekend
More rain fell on Terrace, B.C., Sunday than on any previous Oct. 13 on record, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
Canada's inflation rate falls to 1.6% in September, smallest yearly increase since 2021
Statistics Canada says the annual inflation rate continued to slow in September as drivers paid lower prices for gasoline than they did last year.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. Conservatives expected to release costs of promises days before election
It's the last week of the British Columbia election campaign after a busy long weekend of promises for the B.C. Conservatives, including a new Children's Hospital for Surrey.
-
Canada's inflation rate falls to 1.6% in September, smallest yearly increase since 2021
Statistics Canada says the annual inflation rate continued to slow in September as drivers paid lower prices for gasoline than they did last year.
-
Mass shootings share 'sketchy stories,' B.C. Conservative candidate claims in resurfaced social post
Embattled B.C. Conservative candidate Brent Chapman is under fire once again, this time for past Facebook comments casting doubt on the official accounts of mass shooting events in Canada and the U.S.
Kelowna
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.