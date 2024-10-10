Lebanese community in N.S. shares fear for relatives as fighting escalates overseas

Victoria Joumaa feels relief every time she calls her family in Lebanon and someone answers the phone. Joumaa lives in Halifax, far from the fighting that is approaching her family.

“It’s just getting worse for them and at the same time you can see how they’re becoming more and more hurt and it’s damaging them more,” Joumaa said during an interview with CTV Atlantic.

Joumaa’s adopted children, her mother and her relatives are all in Lebanon. She said they are trying to stay safe while the fighting intensifies.

“Knowing that they can’t come out of that safety and be here, there’s a big fear,” Joumaa said through tears.

Rayan Charara, who also lives in Halifax, said she understands fearing for family. Her uncle and his family were injured in Lebanon and sent to hospital.

“Many different attacks happened without even any notice and one of the houses that got bombed was my uncle’s and he’s an old man with his wife, just like living in the south peacefully,” Charara said.

Charara was planning a trip to Lebanon before Israel’s ground invasion began. She showed CTV some of the gifts she packed for her family.

“I didn’t unpack them until now and I was thinking I will go back,” Charara said. “I really need to go.”

Nour Hammoud from New Minas, N.S., said everyone she loves or has ever known is in Lebanon.

“I’m scared of losing connection with them,” Hammoud said. “I’m scared to not be able to go there. Not to see their faces. Not to share my future with them.”

Hammoud moved to Canada on Oct. 6, 2023, one day before Hamas’ attacks in Israel that led to conflict throughout the region and escalated to the invasion of Lebanon.

“The only priority to me now is my parent’s safety,” Hammoud said. “I’m not sleeping because I am very afraid of that breaking news.”

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.