HALIFAX -- A Cape Breton mother who lost her 14-year-old daughter to cancer last year has started a movement in hopes of spreading as much kindness as possible.

Adele Curtis' daughter, Leigh-Anne Cox, passed away in June 2020 after battling a form of bone cancer for nearly three years. She died just days before her 15th birthday.

"It's been a really rough go. I wouldn't wish it on anybody," said Curtis. "I miss her every single day, every minute."

Nine months after the loss, Curtis has started a movement called 'Leigh-Anne's Legacy.' As part of the movement, Curtis is asking people to perform acts of kindness in her daughter's name.

"It's not just acts of kindness being done in our hometown, it's everywhere, it's across Canada," said Curtis.

Kevin Burns was Leigh-Anne's dentist from the time she was a young girl.

"When she came in, her smile was the first thing that you would notice," said Burns.

When Burns heard about Leigh-Anne's Legacy he knew exactly how he wanted to contribute - a free smile makeover. The procedure would normally cost thousands of dollars to complete.

"It's our time basically, that we're putting on the line and our lab is kind of contributing as well, so if someone comes in and they need $15,000 worth of work, this is an opportunity," said Burns.

Other forms of support are also beginning to roll in, including a bursary created in Leigh-Anne's name at Glace Bay High School and an animal stay has been sponsored at the Cape Breton SPCA in Leigh-Anne's honour.

"Just to know that so many people are thinking of her and keeping her memory alive, that, to me, is so important," said Curtis.

Curtis says all of the support is what keeps her going. She says her daughter would be humbled to see the response she has received so far.

"I think she'd be pretty surprised because she had no idea the impact she had on so many people," said Curtis.

"She was always such a grateful, happy kid," said Burns. "So, I think she should be very pleased at the way things are going."

From animals to the environment, Leigh-Anne did a lot of good in her short time. Something her family is asking others to carry on.

"Now that she's not here to be that voice, it's us. It's Leigh-Anne's Legacy."