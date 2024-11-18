Lennie Gallant bringing Christmas show back to the Maritimes this holiday season

P.E.I. singer-songwriter Lennie Gallant is bringing his holiday show back to the Maritimes this year.

“I’m great. I've been super busy and just drove down from Quebec last night. We were recording a brand new album up there and very excited about it and getting ready to kick off this tour. It’s pretty busy and exciting time actually,” said Gallant in an interview with CTV’s Katie Kelly on Monday.

Gallant will be playing 15 shows this holiday season across the Maritimes.

“Every year when we update the show we have some new songs and new visuals. We have a big screen on stage with some video, paintings, and photos all that kind of thing to support the songs,” said Gallant.

“This year I hope to showcase a few songs that aren't necessarily Christmas songs from the new album, but we will tie it into Christmas in some fashion.”

Gallant says with everything going on in the world it is important to celebrate the holidays.

“Well, you know, we have a lot of fun on stage. I love this band because we really enjoyed playing together and whether it's a Christmas tour or just a regular Lenny show we have a lot of fun and I think that transmits to the audience. You know it's a tough time in the state of the world right now. There's a lot of things going on around that can really bring you down but I think it's important that you continue to Celebrate,” he says.

Gallant is currently working on his 16th studio album.

“Late winter or early spring for the release, but you never know, we will probably be releasing a single or two before that. We're pretty excited about it. It's been it's been a little while for a Lenny Gallant album. We’re very excited about it and everybody was in the studio smiling. A lot of good energy went into it and I think it’s gonna be good.”