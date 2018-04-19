

Thousands of members of the Liberal Party of Canada are descending on Halifax this weekend for the 2018 Liberal Party National Convention.

It's the first time the Liberal's national convention has come to Atlantic Canada, and it's the biggest event yet for the newly opened Halifax Convention Centre.

It's an event a year in the making. Along with the thousands of delegates and members of parliament. There are hundreds of volunteers, staff, and security making sure the convention runs smoothly.

The first taste of Nova Scotian hospitality is at registration. Organizers hope to turn the boring paperwork into an East Coast kitchen party.

"It's a lot of work, and a lot planning," says Suzanne Fougere, Events East Vice President of Experience and Engagement.

From the lights to lunch; chefs are preparing more than 300 sandwiches.

"On the pulled pork, we're looking at kilos of pulled pork, so it would not be something you would do at home," says Executive Chef Christophe Luzeux.

The chefs are using local produce and flavours to give guests a taste of Nova Scotia, and hope it will prompt them to try some hometown favourites while they're visiting.

"Delegates can get a chance to see what Nova Scotia has to offer," adds Fougere.

"A big draw for a lot of people for this convention was coming to Halifax, because a lot of people had never been, so that was a great selling point for us," says Azam Ishmael, National Director of the Liberal Party of Canada.

No Maritime city has ever hosted this convention before, and it's the biggest non-leadership convention that the liberals have ever had.

15 local hotels are being used to host all of the extra guests this weekend.

"On October 19, 2015, we saw Atlantic Canada give a strong endorsement of the Liberal party, so we wanted to return a strong endorsement of Atlantic Canada by coming out to Halifax for our convention," explains Ishmale.

"I'll definitely see the Prime Minister and we'll have a conversation, but it's not formal. Hopefully, he'll be willing to take in one of my beers," says Premier Stephen McNeil.

The convention officially kicks of Thursday night with opening remarks from the party president, and MP's Scott Brison and Marc Garneau.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to arrive in Halifax Saturday morning, where he'll address the crowd of more than 2500 people.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Emily Baron Cadloff.