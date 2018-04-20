

CTV Atlantic





Downtown Halifax is seeing red this weekend as thousands of Liberals have swarmed hotels, bars, restaurants and the new Nova Centre for the party's national convention.

Dreary, overcast weather welcomed over 3,000 delegates to Halifax, but no one was complaining inside the city's shiny new convention centre.

New Brunswick MP and Fisheries Minister Dominic LeBlanc says for most delegates in attendance, the 2019 election is top of mind.

"I'm always worried about an election. If you're not worried about an election, then you're not ready," says LeBlanc.

Three years ago, all 32 seats in Atlantic Canada went to the Liberals, an election result many called, 'the Red Tide'.

But that tide may be turning. The Kinder Morgan pipeline debate, the prime minister's trip to India, and here on the East Coast, the loss of Energy East, have created friction.

Some of that was visible outside the Halifax Convention Centre, police forming a protective barrier at the entrance as a number of protestors gathered.

"I'm really upset with them, with their lack of vision and wisdom. It's... they're being stupid," says Connie Duchene, a registered nurse.

Roxanne Black and Debra Antifave travelled all the way from Vancouver to try and get their message heard. They say they are mothers of children with autism, and want to hold the government accountable.

"They did vote autism number one in the last convention in Winnipeg, but it's been two years now and not much has happened on it. So we're saying we need to hold people's feet to the fire," says Roxanne Black.

"We were ignored with the last government, so I’m optimistic, but it's just too slow. There are people out there struggling and we want to see them getting their medical treatment now," says Debra Antifave.

Inside the convention, Peace by Chocolate founder Tareq Hadhad broke through his own barriers to find himself on stage addressing members of the federal government.

The former Syrian refugee spoke to the convention attendees about his hope that Canadians will continue welcoming newcomers, and newcomers will continue giving back to their new Canadian communities.

"I think the Liberals needed to tell the story to their audience today so we can all be motivated, and be really excited about 2019 and for another campaign, hopefully for bringing Syrians," says Hadhad.

On Friday night, Sophie Grégoire-Trudeau will be speaking, as well as David Axelrod, President Barack Obama's former senior advisor.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to address the crowd of more than 3,000 delegates Saturday.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Brown.