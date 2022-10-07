Life-saving heart lab to be included in Cape Breton hospital redevelopment
A lab for a heart procedure currently only available in Halifax will be part of a new expansion at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital in Sydney, N.S., said Nova Scotia’s health and wellness minister Friday.
The province says a cardiac catheterization lab will be built in a new clinical services building that is part of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality Health Care Redevelopment project.
In cardiac catheterizations, a thin, flexible tube is guided through a blood vessel to the heart to diagnose or treat conditions like clogged arteries and to prevent heart attacks.
Dr. Paul MacDonald, chief of cardiology in Nova Scotia Health’s Eastern Zone, says the lab is the biggest health care initiative announced for Cape Breton since the opening of a cancer centre in 1998.
“It will improve patient outcomes, reduce wait times for cardiac services and free up hospital beds in Cape Breton and across the province. This is a major step forward for health care in Cape Breton and for all Nova Scotians,” said MacDonald in a news release.
According to the province, cardiovascular disease is one of the leading causes of illness and death in Cape Breton.
The hospital says it treats more than 400 patients for heart attacks and more than 500 patients for congestive heart failure every year.
Of the Cape Bretoners who require cardiac catheterization each year, the province says 300 are transported to Halifax by emergency air or ground ambulance.
"This cardiac cath lab will provide life-saving care in Cape Breton, and also make life so much easier for patients, who will be able to have their procedure done in less time than it takes them to get to the causeway," said Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson, in the release.
The province says construction on the clinical services building is expected to start in 2023.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada takes aim at Iranian regime through new financial, immigration measures
Canada will be pursuing a series of new financial and immigration measures against Iran, as well expanding its sanctions regime, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday.
Health officials hope new Omicron vaccine will improve uptake of COVID-19 boosters
Health Canada approved on Thursday the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster vaccine that targets the BA.4 and BA.5 strains of the Omicron variant. It is the second combination vaccine greenlighted by Health Canada's vaccine review team, but the first that targets the virus strains that are now most common in Canada
Nike suspends relationship with Hockey Canada amid its handling of sexual assault allegations
Nike has suspended its relationship with Hockey Canada amid an ongoing scandal of how the sports body has handled sexual assault allegations.
Canada helps buy Juno Beach land in France to stop proposed condo development
The battle to save a part of Juno Beach in France from development is over after the Canadian government announced it would pitch in to buy the land and prevent the construction of a condo on the historic battlefield.
Uvalde schools suspend entire police force after outrage
Uvalde's school district on Friday pulled its embattled campus police force off the job following a wave of new outrage over the hiring of a former state trooper who was part of the hesitant law enforcement response during the May shooting at Robb Elementary School.
What are BA.2.75 and BQ 1.1? The two emerging COVID-19 subvariants raising concern among infectious disease experts
Two new subvariants of the Omicron strain of COVID-19 identified in recent months could fuel increased cases and hospitalizations in Canada through the fall and winter, infectious disease experts say.
Shorts or a jacket (and umbrella)? Thanksgiving forecast varies across the country
Thanksgiving weekend weather is shaping up to be drastically different depending on where in the country you live.
Who is Danielle Smith? UCP leader and Alberta's next premier
The United Conservative Party has placed Danielle Smith, the former leader of the now defunct Wildrose Party, at the helm as it looks to solidify support ahead of the next provincial election.
On his 70th birthday, Putin finds himself in the eye of a storm of his own making
As he turns 70 on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin finds himself in the eye of a storm of his own making: His army is suffering humiliating defeats in Ukraine. Hundreds of thousands of Russians are fleeing his mobilization order, and his top lieutenants are publicly insulting military leaders.
Toronto
-
Calls mount to change Ontario license plate sticker refund after big cheques issued
Calls are mounting to change Ontario's license plate sticker refund program in the wake an investigation that showed some people received eye-popping rebates from the government.
-
Countdown to a potential strike by Ontario education workers could begin Friday as bargaining reaches impasse
The countdown to a potential strike by 55,000 of Ontario's education workers could begin in earnest Friday.
-
New Pfizer-BioNTech Omicron vaccine available in Ontario in weeks: Minister of Health
Ontario's health minister says the newly approved Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster vaccine means youth aged 12 to 17 can get a dose heading into the colder months.
Calgary
-
Brooks-Medicine Hat UCP MLA tenders resignation, encourages Smith to run
The UCP MLA for Brooks-Medicine Hat says she has tendered her resignation and is encouraging recently selected UCP leader Danielle Smith to run in the riding.
-
Weegar and Flames agree to 8-year, $50M deal
The Calgary Flames have signed MacKenzie Weegar to a sizable contract extension that's expected to keep him wearing red and white for years to come.
-
Who is Danielle Smith? UCP leader and Alberta's next premier
The United Conservative Party has placed Danielle Smith, the former leader of the now defunct Wildrose Party, at the helm as it looks to solidify support ahead of the next provincial election.
Montreal
-
Police say at least one person suffered 'significant' injuries in shooting at Quebec resort
At least one person was shot and suffered 'significant injuries' Friday afternoon at a hotel complex in the Laurentians, Quebec provincial police say.
-
PQ pleading with Quebec Liberals for 'humility' as it seeks official party status
The Parti Quebecois is appealing to other political parties to grant them official party status, something that would give them more money and more visibility in the national assembly.
-
Police say 31 people arrested for threats against Quebec politicians
Quebec provincial police say 31 one people have been arrested during the election campaign in connection with threats against candidates.
Edmonton
-
'Chaos, costs, conflict': Notley says UCP leader out of touch with Alberta concerns
Alberta's Opposition leader says the province is due for more chaos, costs and conflict after Danielle Smith's victory last night in the United Conservative Party leadership race.
-
Hockey Alberta demands action from Hockey Canada
Hockey Alberta says it is taking its own steps to make the game safer in light of how its national body has handled sexual assault allegations.
-
Brooks-Medicine Hat UCP MLA tenders resignation, encourages Smith to run
The UCP MLA for Brooks-Medicine Hat says she has tendered her resignation and is encouraging recently selected UCP leader Danielle Smith to run in the riding.
Northern Ontario
-
Countdown to a potential strike by Ontario education workers could begin Friday as bargaining reaches impasse
The countdown to a potential strike by 55,000 of Ontario's education workers could begin in earnest Friday.
-
Advance voting set to begin across northern Ontario
Residents in northeastern Ontario will have several options to cast their ballot ahead of the Oct. 24 municipal election.
-
‘I couldn't shake him off,’ Barrie, Ont. woman mauled by off-leash dog on front lawn
A Barrie, Ont. woman says she was viciously mauled by a dog in her front yard, leaving her bloodied and injured, and now she wants the owner to come forward and take responsibility.
London
-
Midday crash snarls traffic in downtown London
Emergency crews descended on a busy downtown intersection over the lunch hour on Thursday following a two-vehicle crash.
-
Crews battle blaze in north west London
Emergency crews are responding to a working fire on Blue Forest Drive.
-
'It’s scary to go grocery shopping': In-house food bank hopes to shore up donations as prices rise
With the dramatic rise in the cost of food, a grass-roots food bank at a London community housing apartment building is hoping to shore up support heading into the colder months.
Winnipeg
-
Woman killed in Winnipeg crash to be honoured at MacEwan University hockey game
A 24-year-old Winnipeg woman who was killed earlier this year in a crash involving an alleged drunk driver will be honoured at Friday’s home opener for the MacEwan University women’s hockey team in Edmonton.
-
How Manitoba is helping P.E.I. with post-Fiona relief
The Manitoba government is lending emergency personnel and equipment to Prince Edward Island (P.E.I.) to help with post-hurricane relief efforts.
-
Health officials hope new Omicron vaccine will improve uptake of COVID-19 boosters
Health Canada approved on Thursday the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster vaccine that targets the BA.4 and BA.5 strains of the Omicron variant. It is the second combination vaccine greenlighted by Health Canada's vaccine review team, but the first that targets the virus strains that are now most common in Canada
Ottawa
-
Health officials hope new Omicron vaccine will improve uptake of COVID-19 boosters
Health Canada approved on Thursday the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster vaccine that targets the BA.4 and BA.5 strains of the Omicron variant. It is the second combination vaccine greenlighted by Health Canada's vaccine review team, but the first that targets the virus strains that are now most common in Canada
-
Ottawa family facing deportation to Nigeria asks government to intervene
An Ottawa family is begging the Canadian government to intervene as they face deportation to Nigeria in less than a week.
-
Ottawa educational assistant charged with assaulting a child
An Ottawa educational assistant is facing charges following an investigation into the alleged assault of a child at a centre in Ottawa's west end.
Saskatoon
-
Jeremy MacKenzie, leader of online group 'Diagolon,' to make Saskatoon court appearance
The founder of the online group 'Diagolon,' is expect to appear in provinical court in Saskatoon on Frida
-
'He started crying so I knew he was ok:' Says mom who delivered baby in Prince Albert hotel lobby
Two Prince Albert emergency medical services dispatchers helped deliver two babies last week, one mother delivered in a hotel lobby.
-
'The ancestors are telling us something:' Bison born at Saskatoon's Wanuskewin on Truth and Reconciliation Day
Staff at Wanuskewin celebrated Truth and Reconciliation Day with an unexpected surprise when they discovered a newborn bison among its wild herd on Sept. 30.
Vancouver
-
'A very dangerous thing': Vancouver Police Union slammed for mayoral endorsement
The Vancouver Police Union's decision to endorse a mayoral candidate in the 2022 election is being criticized as an inappropriate overreach that sets a worrying precedent.
-
B.C. man's 2nd-degree murder conviction restored in Japanese student's death
The Supreme Court of Canada has restored the second-degree murder conviction handed to a British Columbia man for the 2016 slaying of a visiting Japanese student, even though the prosecution relied on evidence not usually admissible in court.
-
Teens attacked traffic control flagger with bear spray in midday assault: New Westminster police
Police are appealing to the public for help tracking down a group of teenage suspects after they allegedly attacked a traffic control flagger with bear spray in New Westminster earlier this week.
Regina
-
Hockey Saskatchewan says participation not declining amid Hockey Canada hearings
Hockey Saskatchewan said it is not seeing a decline in interest in the sport due to the ongoing Hockey Canada hearings.
-
Sask. premier congratulates Danielle Smith on UCP leadership win
Saskatchewan's premier took time on Thursday night to congratulate Alberta's next leader following the United Conservative Party leadership vote.
-
Memorial held for Regina woman whose death sparked calls to action on homelessness
A memorial feast was held in Regina on Thursday for Marjorie McKay, a woman whose death sparked calls for action on homelessness in the city and the creation of a camp for the homeless named in her honour.
Vancouver Island
-
Man found dead near Saanich pedestrian trail
Police say there is no risk to the public after the body of an unknown man was found Thursday near a pedestrian and cycling trail in Saanich, B.C. Saanich police detectives and the B.C. Coroners Service are working to identify the man who was found near the Lochside Regional Trail in the area of Quadra Street and McKenzie Avenue.
-
Canadian military selects new pistol to replace aging handguns
The Canadian military is getting new pistols to replace its current Second World War-era sidearms. The Department of National Defence on Friday announced an initial contract award of US$3.2 million to outfit the Canadian Army with 7,000 new handguns and holsters.
-
Downtown Victoria road closures expected for marathon
Commuters should expect road closures in Victoria and Oak Bay this weekend as thousands participate in the Royal Victoria Marathon. The event, which starts early Sunday morning, includes a full marathon, half marathon, eight-kilometre run and a kids' run.