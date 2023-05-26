'Light in the Forest' promotes mental wellness through artistic beauty

Artist Holly Carr’s display at the Nova Scotia Museum of Natural History combines the beauty of art with its healing powers.

It’s a musical, artistic journey design to enhance mental wellness.

“I have created this giant world because it means so much to me,” said Carr. “I want to create a message of hope and resilience, especially with youth.”

An artist for more than 30 years, Carr’s interactive art installation is called ‘Light in the Forest.’

“It was inspired by my young son, who was suffering from anxiety and fear of the night,” said Carr, who places a heavy artistic emphasis on art, music, nature and forest animals in an attempt to create healing themes.

Carr hopes everyone who visits this display will examine mental wellness in a new way, and move forward with renewed empowerment.

“I’m aligned with the Canadian Mental Health Association,” said Carr. “I’m also working with RBC Foundation and I work for the Acadia University and have been piloting parts of this there for three years to COVID-19. I work with all ages.”

‘Light in the Forest’ is on an 11-day run, and will conclude this weekend.

“If we can be a place for people and we can bring different audiences a new people into the museum,” said Nova Scotia Museum of Natural History general manager Jeff Gray. “People can think about museums as a different kind of institution, and I think it’s great.”

Carr’s presentation also features real-time painting on silk before a live audience.

“I have a storyline that I’m following, because I want it to relate visually to what they are seeing, and through the dance,” said Carr. “Everywhere they are looking, it’s all connected. So if there is a bear on the screen, I am painting a bear.”

Every show is different and when this one wraps up on Sunday, Carr looks forward to having the exhibit visit other locations around Nova Scotia.