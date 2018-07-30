

With all this heat you might find it refreshing to sit back and enjoy a cold drink.

But if your favourite beverage includes lime, take note, there’s something called Margarita disease or lime disease (different than the Lyme disease you can get from ticks) and, although it can be quite painful, most have never heard of it.

“No, I’ve probably heard of margarita withdrawals disease,” joked Margarita lover Leslie Koski.

Margaritas, or any drink made with fresh limes, can be refreshing but can also lead to a painful rash for people who handle fresh limes.

“I don't know how that could happen from a lime,” said Solange Tretheway.

It isn't just from handling limes. It’s the chemical reaction when juice left on your hands reacts with sunlight and causes a rash.

“Within about 24 hours, the patients may describe initially a burning itching and then it'll start to get raised swelling and with some patients it's more severe blistering,” said dermatologist Dr. Robert Langley

In an interesting twist, the juice of the citrus fruit can also have therapeutic benefits.

“We've actually used this in the past to treat a number of skin conditions such as psoriasis and certain types of lymphoma,” Langley said.

The dermatitis diagnosis danger of Margarita disease has Koski considering how to stay safe and keep enjoying her favourite drink. There are precautions you can take, she said, and no one should stop enjoying them.

“Put a glove on if you have to find a way. There's always a way. Don't give up your margaritas -- don't give up your margaritas ever.”

Doctors say the best way to prevent it is try to limit your exposure to both the juice of the lime and the rind. If you can, use gloves when you’re working with limes and if you do get exposed to the juice, wash with plenty of soap and water. If you head out doors, put on sunscreen and cover up.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Marie Adsett.