Liquor stores in Atlantic Canada pull Russian products from shelves

Crown liquor stores in Atlantic Canada are pulling Russian-made products from their shelves in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation told CTV News that it sells three products from the Russian Standard vodka line, but it has removed those products from its stores and website.

“Given the terrible events taking place in the Ukraine we decided to pull from our shelves any products that are produced in Russia,” NSLC spokesperson Bev Ware confirmed in an email.

The New Brunswick Liquor Corporation is following suit.

“ANBL is voluntarily removing from our shelves products originating from Russia in response to the current situation in Europe,” said Alcool NB Liquor spokesperson Marie-Andree Bolduc.

“We are currently reviewing our portfolio and contacting our store teams to make sure all relevant products are removed.”

The Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation confirmed in a tweet that it too is removing Russian Standard Vodka and Russian Standard Platimun Vodka from its shelves.

CTV News has reached out to the Prince Edward Island Liquor Control Commission and is still waiting for a response.

The move comes as Russian troops continue to wage war in Ukraine.

Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling, as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada’s second tranche of sanctions against Russia, which includes financial penalties against 58 individuals and entities and the halting of all export permits.