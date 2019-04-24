

HALIFAX -- The case of a man battling the Nova Scotia government for a licence plate bearing his contentious family name is in court today.

Lorne Grabher has been trying to reinstate his personalized licence plate since it was revoked in 2016 by the Registrar of Motor Vehicles following an anonymous complaint that it supports sexual violence against women.

A hearing began Wednesday morning in Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

Days before the hearing, two billboards featuring a stylized version of his licence plate -- it reads "Support Lorne Grabher" in the spot where "Nova Scotia" usually goes -- went up on Barrington Street in Halifax and on Main Street in Dartmouth.

His case is backed by the Calgary-based Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, which is also selling "Grabher" bumper stickers to help raise awareness and funds for the case.

Grabher first purchased the personalized licence plate as a gift for his late father around 1990, and he says it expressed family pride in their Austrian-German heritage.