ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Loaded firearm seized, Quebec man arrested following dangerous driving near Woodstock: N.B. RCMP

    A RCMP vehicle is pictured. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns) A RCMP vehicle is pictured. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns)
    Share

    RCMP says a man from Saint-Liguori, Quebec, has been arrested following a dangerous driving complaint near Woodstock, N.B. on Monday.

    Officers responded to reports of a vehicle travelling eastbound in the westbound lane on Highway 2 around 1:30 a.m., according to a news release from RCMP.

    Police said they found the vehicle driving erratically in the parking lot of a business on Woodstock First Nation.

    The vehicle attempted to flee the scene, but officers successfully deployed a tire deflation device, stopping the fleeing vehicle.

    The 42-year-old man exited the vehicle and was arrested at the scene. A loaded firearm was located in the vehicle subsequent to his arrest, according to the release.

    The man was remanded into custody, but has since been released on conditions.

    He is scheduled to appear in Woodstock provincial court at a later date.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News