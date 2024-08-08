Loaded firearm seized, Quebec man arrested following dangerous driving near Woodstock: N.B. RCMP

RCMP says a man from Saint-Liguori, Quebec, has been arrested following a dangerous driving complaint near Woodstock, N.B. on Monday.

Officers responded to reports of a vehicle travelling eastbound in the westbound lane on Highway 2 around 1:30 a.m., according to a news release from RCMP.

Police said they found the vehicle driving erratically in the parking lot of a business on Woodstock First Nation.

The vehicle attempted to flee the scene, but officers successfully deployed a tire deflation device, stopping the fleeing vehicle.

The 42-year-old man exited the vehicle and was arrested at the scene. A loaded firearm was located in the vehicle subsequent to his arrest, according to the release.

The man was remanded into custody, but has since been released on conditions.

He is scheduled to appear in Woodstock provincial court at a later date.

The investigation is ongoing.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.