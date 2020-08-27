BRIDGEWATER, N.S. -- Lobster fishermen and their families gathered in front of the federal fisheries minister's office today over concerns for their catch.

"We have asked for a couple of really simple requests from the federal government, repeatedly, over the last three years that we could be at the table in any discussions regarding the sustainability of our fishery and that the government would enforce already existing sustainability laws on that books that they are refusing to enforce because of politics," said Colin Sproul of the Bay of Fundy Inshore Fishermen's Association.

They're protesting because they want the feds to handle "illegal" and out-of-season fishing activities in regional waters.

Minister Bernadette Jordan did not attend, but in a statement to CTV News, she says in part:

"It is important to note that First Nation communities in Nova Scotia have a recognized right to harvest lobster for food, social, and ceremonial purposes outside of the regular commercial season."

The Conservative MP for West Nova says while he is respectful of Indigenous people's rights -- he has heard from many concerned fishermen in the area who say their livelihood is on the line.

"I don't want this to turn into a big all-out fight, but we need DFO to do their job and actually look at the conservation of that stock," said Chris d'Entremont.

On Wednesday, the owner of a lobster pound in Digby County was found guilty in the illegal sale of lobsters.

Sheng Ren Zheng and his company in Belliveau's Cove were nabbed selling lobsters in 2017 caught by Indigenous fishermen.

In her statement, Jordan adds:

"DFO's fisheries management team continues to engage with indigenous communities to ensure that FSC needs are well understood while promoting measures for the proper management, control and oversight of these fisheries."

In a statement to CTV News, the lead negotiator for the Mi'kmaq Rights Initiative says in part:

"Currently, we are working with our own community members on their right to a moderate livelihood, how we can conduct a sustainable harvest and their voices are leading the development of long term management solutions to ensure our fishery is truly sustainable. We want a better way forward."

"Our message is not being delivered and the MPs have got to start to realize that they're going to be held accountable -- whenever the next election is -- if our message isn't brought forward --and we don't believe right now it is -- by anybody," said Bernie Berry of the Coldwater Lobster Association.

Meanwhile, d'Entremont says he would like Ottawa to form a panel, including First Nations and commercial fishermen to resolve the issue.