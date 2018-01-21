Featured
Lockdown ends at Dorchester Penitentiary
According to a statement from the penitentiary, the lockdown was put in place at 4 p.m.Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018.
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, January 21, 2018 4:57PM AST
Last Updated Monday, January 22, 2018 10:52AM AST
Correctional Service Canada says a lockdown at the Dorchester penitentiary in New Brunswick has ended.
The measure was put in place last Thursday.
The agency did not release any information on the reasons for the lockdown, saying only that normal operations had resumed.