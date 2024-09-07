ATLANTIC
    • Lockdown lifted at Dartmouth General Hospital

    Paramedics are seen at the Dartmouth General Hospital in Dartmouth, N.S. on July 4, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan Paramedics are seen at the Dartmouth General Hospital in Dartmouth, N.S. on July 4, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
    Dartmouth General Hospital was locked down for a short period of time Saturday afternoon.

    The Nova Scotia Health Authority told CTV News that the hospital was under lockdown but it has been lifted.

    They could not provide further details.

