HALIFAX -- With the Easter weekend approaching, Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health, said our favourite traditions will have to wait until next year.

"These are not normal circumstances," Russell said. "This is not a time to visit your families or attend church services, ATV rallies, or river runs. It is the time to stay home."

She said she knows that this difficult advice to follow, but staying home will save lives.

"Long-standing traditions have to be set aside," Russell said. "COVID-19 might be an uninvited guest at your gathering. Someone who is not showing symptoms could spread it to the rest of your loved ones."

Russell also reported three new cases, bringing the province's total to 108.

Two are people aged 60 to 69 in the Fredericton region and the other is a person aged 80 to 89 in the Acadie-Bathurst region. She also said that 11 more people have recovered.

Dr. Russell acknowledges that NB has fewer cases than other jurisdictions, but she says "it would be tragic" if that trend changed because people gathered with others over the long weekend.

"Whether this continues is up to you," Dr Russell said.

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs said it,s important for everyone to do their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the province.

"More New Brunswickers will get sick. Some of them may die," Higgs said. "This long weekend could be a turning point."

He mentioned the case of community spread in Newfoundland where one person attend a funeral service and contaminated almost 150 people.

"The impact if people do not obey the rules could be catastrophic," Higgs said.

This is a developing story. It is being updated.