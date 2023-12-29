Louise Penny novel the most borrowed book this year from P.E.I. libraries
Prince Edward Island residents used the public library more than ever before, setting a new record for engagement in 2023, according to a news release from the province government.
The province says Islanders borrowed more than half million items from the P.E.I. Public Library Service, such as:
- books
- musical instruments
- tools
- sports equipment
“Our Island libraries are committed to helping children and adults develop a love of reading and learning,” said Education and Lifelong Learning Minister Natalie Jameson. “Today's libraries are more than just books, they are community hubs where our dedicated staff support Islanders with a full range of items, programs and services.”
For those looking to start the new year with a good read, the province is providing some literary inspiration with the release of a list of the top library items borrowed in 2023:
- most borrowed book – A World of Curiosities by Louise Penny
- top adult fiction book – A World of Curiosities by Louise Penny
- top adult non-fiction book – Spare by Prince Harry
- top DVD – Top Gun: Maverick
- top children's book – The Thank You Book by Mo Williams
- top French book – Super Chien: Sa majesté des puces by Dav Pilkey
- top adult fiction eAudiobook – The House in the Pines by Ana Reyes
- top adult fiction eBook – Heart Bones by Colleen Hoover
- top adult non-fiction eAudiobook – Tiny Beautiful Things by Cheryl Strayed
- top adult non-fiction eBook – All My Knotted-Up Life: A Memoir by Beth Moore / The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder by David Grann (tied)
For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.
