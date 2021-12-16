Major milestone: Nova Scotia’s population surpasses one million people

Nova Scotia announced Thursday the province has surpassed a population milestone of one million people, following record growth since July 2021.

"Reaching the one million mark is a significant moment in our province's history. After years of a declining population, the world is learning how special Nova Scotia is; we have momentum and are growing," said Premier Tim Houston.

"More people make us stronger in every way. We all benefit from this growth with a greater tax base, new businesses and jobs, greater diversity and culture and improved infrastructure. I ask our citizens, employers, communities, schools and workplaces to open their arms to new Nova Scotians and provide a warm welcome to all who choose our spectacular province as their home."

The government says their key priority is economic growth and they are working to attract and retain more young people, entrepreneurs and skilled workers who deliver essential services such as healthcare, education and construction.

The province says immigration has been a key factor in growing the population and they are looking to streamline the process.

To grow Nova Scotia's population to two million by 2060, the province says they are aiming to attract 25,000 newcomers per year through a combination of migration from other parts of Canada and strategic immigration efforts.