HALIFAX -- A 19-year-old man is facing charges after a youth was sexually assaulted at a Halifax home.

The alleged assault, which involves a youth under the age of 16, was reported to Halifax Regional Police on Monday. Investigators say the man and youth know one another.

Police arrested the suspect on Nantucket Avenue in Dartmouth on Wednesday.

Dequone Anthony Lethbridge of Dartmouth is facing charges of aggravated sexual assault and sexual interference.

Lethbridge is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Thursday.