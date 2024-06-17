Man, 21, dies following head-on crash in Saint John: police

Police in Saint John, N.B., say a 21-year-old man has died following a head-on collision Saturday morning.

Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision involving a Honda Civic and a Porsche on Highway 1 westbound just after 10 a.m.

Police say the Civic was traveling eastbound when it crossed the median and collided head-on with the Porsche.

Two 67-year-olds who were in the Porsche were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Civic was taken to hospital with serious injuries where he died on Sunday.

Highway 1 was closed at Exit 117 and traffic was diverted onto Fairville Boulevard for several hours Saturday due to the crash.

Investigators are asking witnesses or anyone in the area with footage of the crash to call the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

