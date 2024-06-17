ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Man, 21, dies following head-on crash in Saint John: police

    A Saint John Police Force vehicle is seen in this file photo. A Saint John Police Force vehicle is seen in this file photo.
    Share

    Police in Saint John, N.B., say a 21-year-old man has died following a head-on collision Saturday morning.

    Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision involving a Honda Civic and a Porsche on Highway 1 westbound just after 10 a.m.

    Police say the Civic was traveling eastbound when it crossed the median and collided head-on with the Porsche.

    Two 67-year-olds who were in the Porsche were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    The driver of the Civic was taken to hospital with serious injuries where he died on Sunday.

    Highway 1 was closed at Exit 117 and traffic was diverted onto Fairville Boulevard for several hours Saturday due to the crash.

    Investigators are asking witnesses or anyone in the area with footage of the crash to call the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    The cause of the crash is under investigation.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Symbolic meaning behind Princess of Wales' style choices at first public appearance since diagnosis revealed

    The Trooping the Colour marked the first public outing this year for the Princess of Wales, who has not been seen at any official royal engagements since December 2023. We now know that was due to abdominal surgery and preventive chemotherapy, with no return to public life anytime soon. But the Princess of Wales chose this occasion to soft launch her return to royal life, and it was eagerly anticipated.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News