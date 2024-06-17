Man, 21, dies following head-on crash in Saint John: police
Police in Saint John, N.B., say a 21-year-old man has died following a head-on collision Saturday morning.
Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision involving a Honda Civic and a Porsche on Highway 1 westbound just after 10 a.m.
Police say the Civic was traveling eastbound when it crossed the median and collided head-on with the Porsche.
Two 67-year-olds who were in the Porsche were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Civic was taken to hospital with serious injuries where he died on Sunday.
Highway 1 was closed at Exit 117 and traffic was diverted onto Fairville Boulevard for several hours Saturday due to the crash.
Investigators are asking witnesses or anyone in the area with footage of the crash to call the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Heat warnings to last into the weekend for some provinces
A heat wave is expected to hit parts of Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick this week, and it could feel as warm as 45, according to latest forecasts.
opinion Symbolic meaning behind Princess of Wales' style choices at first public appearance since diagnosis revealed
The Trooping the Colour marked the first public outing this year for the Princess of Wales, who has not been seen at any official royal engagements since December 2023. We now know that was due to abdominal surgery and preventive chemotherapy, with no return to public life anytime soon. But the Princess of Wales chose this occasion to soft launch her return to royal life, and it was eagerly anticipated.
'People get very sick': Manitoba sees rise in rare, potentially fatal bacterial infection
A rise in cases of a rare bacterial infection in Manitoba has prompted health officials to issue a warning.
CMHC says annual pace of housing starts in May up 10 per cent from April
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts in May climbed 10 per cent compared with April, helped by gains in Montreal and Toronto.
2 Canadian cities ranked high on global list of most expensive places to buy a home
As Canadians continue to struggle with the extremely high cost of buying a home in some of the country’s major urban centres, a new global report is underscoring just how expensive some of those markets are.
Nuclear-armed nations are deepening their reliance on their nuclear weapons, watchdog finds
The world's nine nuclear-armed states continue to modernize their nuclear weapons as the countries deepened their reliance on such deterrence in 2023, a Swedish think tank said Monday.
World's first weekly insulin injection coming to Canada in 2 weeks, manufacturer says
Many people with diabetes in Canada will soon be able to take insulin once a week instead of daily, drug manufacturer Novo Nordisk announced on Monday.
Japan reports record spike in potentially deadly bacterial infection
Cases of a dangerous and highly fatal bacterial infection have reached record levels in Japan, official figures show, with experts so far unable to pinpoint the reason for the rise.
Israeli officials say Netanyahu has dissolved the War Cabinet after key partner bolted government
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dissolved the influential War Cabinet tasked with steering the war in Gaza, Israeli officials said Monday, a move that comes days after a key member of the body bolted the government over frustrations surrounding the Israeli leader's handling of the war.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
'Dangerously hot and humid conditions' to begin on Monday across much of southwestern Ontario, says Environment Canada
Canada’s national weather agency is warning of a 'prolonged heat event' starting Monday that is expected to bring 'dangerously hot and humid conditions' to much of southwestern Ontario.
-
One person seriously injured in shooting at Etobicoke home
One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being shot outside a home in Etobicoke overnight
-
Strong majority of LCBO workers vote to back strike if needed, union says
Workers at Ontario's primary liquor retailer are one step closer to a potential strike after union members voted overwhelmingly in favour of a mandate to walk off the job.
Calgary
-
Calgary mayor says 3 to 5-week repair timeline is the 'maximum'
Mayor Jyoti Gondek says work is progressing simultaneously on five issues identified in the city's feeder main last week and residents are being asked for continued patience with Calgary's water conservation measures.
-
Trial resumes for two men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at Coutts blockade
The trial of two men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at the 2022 blockade at Coutts, Alta., resumes today.
-
Nuclear-armed nations are deepening their reliance on their nuclear weapons, watchdog finds
The world's nine nuclear-armed states continue to modernize their nuclear weapons as the countries deepened their reliance on such deterrence in 2023, a Swedish think tank said Monday.
Edmonton
-
'Driving like idiots': West-end intersection bane of Highway 16A commuters
An intersection in west Edmonton has some drivers clutching at the wheel as they commute in and out of the city.
-
Panthers and Oilers turn to poker and Mario Kart on long flights in the Stanley Cup Final
When the Florida Panthers' first flight of the Stanley Cup Final was delayed, it meant extra time on the tarmac before the nearly six-hour trek across North America.
-
Trial resumes for two men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at Coutts blockade
The trial of two men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at the 2022 blockade at Coutts, Alta., resumes today.
Montreal
-
Montreal under heat warning as humidex expected to exceed 40
The Greater Montreal area is under a heat warning as humidex values are expected to exceed 40 on numerous days this week.
-
Neighbours petition against Montreal airport's proposed extended hours
Montreal's Trudeau International Airport is considering changing when planes can land and take off by allowing flights until 1 a.m. Public consultations on the idea just wrapped and some of those living near the airport have started a petition opposed to the idea.
-
Rare surgery in Montreal allows 9-year-old girl to live normal life
A rare surgery at the Montreal Children's Hospital is allowing a nine-year-old girl to keep her adrenal glands and live a normal life.
Ottawa
-
HEAT WARNING
HEAT WARNING 'Heat dome' to bring scorching temperatures to Ottawa, eastern Ontario starting today
A prolonged 'heat dome' will bring dangerously hot and humid conditions to Ottawa and eastern Ontario starting on Monday.
-
Driver killed after two-car crash in Embrun, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are investigation a two-car crash that killed a driver and left another with serious injuries in the community of Embrun, Ont. last Friday.
-
Ottawa housing market ranked as 'severely unaffordable' in global survey
A new global report finds Ottawa's housing market is 'severely unaffordable' a residents continue to struggle with the high cost of buying a home.
London
-
Motorcycle driver taken to hospital after Huron County crash
A section of Bronson Line is closed in the Municipality of Bluewater following a crash involving a motorcycle. Around 4:50 p.m. on Sunday, crews were called to the road just south of Kippen Road for a single-vehicle crash.
-
Heat warning in effect for most of southern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning starting today for an area that spans from Windsor to Ottawa, and up to Sault Ste. Marie and Fort Albany.
-
Federal offender arrested by OPP
OPP released on Friday that officers were looking for 37-year-old Sean Robertson who was wanted for breach of his statutory release.
Barrie
-
Hot, humid days are ahead in the coming heatwave
Environment Canada cautions vulnerable people during this week's heat wave.
-
Ontario Northland bus fire closes part of Highway 400
Part of Highway 400 was closed on Sunday after an Ontario Northland bus caught on fire.
-
New change coming to curbside collection in Barrie
More changes are coming to yard waste curbside collection in the City of Barrie.
Northern Ontario
-
Five taken to hospital in northwest Ont. float plane crash
Canada's Transportation Safety Board is investigating after a float plane operated by a remote northern Ont. fly-in fishing outfitter crashed, sending five people to hospital.
-
Traffic complaint leads to multiple charges in northern Ont.
A 22-year-old driver from Moosonee, Ont., is facing several charges – including impaired driving – following a traffic complaint in the northern Ontario town last week.
-
Ontario Northland bus fire closes part of Highway 400
Part of Highway 400 was closed on Sunday after an Ontario Northland bus caught on fire.
Kitchener
-
'Prolonged heat event' to last most of week in Waterloo-Wellington, southern Ontario
Waterloo Region, Wellington County, and the majority of southern Ontario communities are in for a hot and humid week.
-
Most-read stories of the week: stabbing confession, careless driving plea, and big problems for tiny homes
A shocking confession after a stabbing at the University of Waterloo, a driver pleads guilty to careless driving after crash involving CTV Kitchener reporter, and big problems for a woman who wants to install a tiny home in Kitchener.
-
At least 10 animals left in vehicles in Waterloo region this month: police
Waterloo regional police are putting out a stern warning to pet owners about animals left in vehicles.
Windsor
-
Closing arguments begin in Windsor murder trial
Ryan Taylor, 35, has pleaded not guilty to a single charge of second degree murder. On Monday, the defence told the jury it would not call any evidence so the trial moves on to closing arguments.
-
WECHU issues extended heat warning
A prolonged heat event will begin today from Windsor-Essex up past Ottawa. Dangerously hot and humid conditions are expected through the week and perhaps into the weekend.
-
A new tax filing system could give Canadians more than $1 billion in unclaimed benefits: PBO
Canadians would get more than $1 billion in unclaimed benefits each year through an automatic tax filing system, according to a report published by the Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO).
Winnipeg
-
'People get very sick': Manitoba sees rise in rare, potentially fatal bacterial infection
A rise in cases of a rare bacterial infection in Manitoba has prompted health officials to issue a warning.
-
Five taken to hospital in northwest Ont. float plane crash
Canada's Transportation Safety Board is investigating after a float plane operated by a remote northern Ont. fly-in fishing outfitter crashed, sending five people to hospital.
-
Western Manitoba pummeled by hail, high winds, power outages following major storm
Parts of the province were ravaged by a series of severe thunderstorms Saturday night, with many still feeling the effects Sunday afternoon.
Regina
-
Sask. judge rules against Village of Buena Vista in land dispute case
A longstanding land dispute between the Village of Buena Vista, Sask. and local cabin owners has reached a verdict after three years.
-
Keeping children safe on social media: What parents should know to protect their kids
At what age should kids be on social media? Should they be on it at all? If they aren't, will they be social pariahs? Should parents monitor their conversations? Do parental controls work?
-
Lauther's field goal on final play rallies Riders to 33-30 win over Ticats
Brett Lauther's 43-yard field goal on the final play of the game rallied the Saskatchewan Roughriders to a stunning 33-30 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Sunday night.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon business leaders to address police board about crime and safety concerns
Two Saskatoon business leaders are appearing before the city’s police board on Thursday to address their growing concerns about crime and community safety.
-
Keeping children safe on social media: What parents should know to protect their kids
At what age should kids be on social media? Should they be on it at all? If they aren't, will they be social pariahs? Should parents monitor their conversations? Do parental controls work?
-
Sask. judge rules against Village of Buena Vista in land dispute case
A longstanding land dispute between the Village of Buena Vista, Sask. and local cabin owners has reached a verdict after three years.
Vancouver
-
Surrey gurdwara marks one year since Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder
Hundreds gathered at the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey on Sunday to mark a solemn anniversary: one year since the temple’s president was killed.
-
Teenager in critical condition after near-drowning at Vancouver Island lake
A teenager was taken to hospital in critical condition after being rescued from Langford Lake on Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.
-
Basketball ban at townhouse complex upheld by B.C. tribunal
Members of a B.C. housing co-operative have lost their bid to keep the basketball hoops they installed in their driveways, according to a recent decision from the civil resolution tribunal.
Vancouver Island
-
Teenager in critical condition after near-drowning at Vancouver Island lake
A teenager was taken to hospital in critical condition after being rescued from Langford Lake on Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.
-
Strike at Cascadia Liquor stores on Vancouver Island over, union says
Striking employees at three Greater Victoria liquor stores will be returning to work after six weeks on the picket line, the union representing the workers announced Sunday.
-
Climate disasters require emergency plans for dialysis patients, experts say
When catastrophic floods severed a bridge and washed away or closed highways in southern British Columbia, Mitchell Dyck and other patients needing regular life-saving dialysis had to be flown to hospital by helicopter.
Kelowna
-
Hunter attacked after shooting bear in B.C.'s Okanagan
A hunter was attacked by a black bear near Summerland, B.C., this week after he shot and wounded the animal.
-
June snow in the forecast for some B.C. highways this weekend
The summer solstice is one week away, but B.C.'s mountain passes could look more like winter this weekend, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
Pedestrian struck, killed by train in B.C. Interior
One person is dead after being struck by a train in Kamloops Thursday morning.