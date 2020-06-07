GANDER, N.L. -- The coast guard search for a missing 24-year-old man involved in a jet ski mishap off the northern coast of Newfoundland on Saturday has ended.

The Canadian Coast Guard conducted an extensive search for the missing man after two men ended up in the water near Clark's Head, in Gander Bay, when a Sea-Doo watercraft overturned into the ocean.

A spokeswoman for the RCMP said one of the men was rescued on Saturday afternoon while the 24-year-old passenger sank beneath the surface and has not been located.

Glenda Power says the RCMP was the scene through the day Saturday assisting in search efforts.

She says a bystander swam to the assistance of the two men and "rescued the first individual he encountered, and went to go after the other man but he had disappeared under the water."

The coast guard issued a public note of gratitude thanking volunteers who joined the search effort.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 7, 2020.