Man, 33, charged in connection with Dartmouth homicide
Police in Halifax say they have charged a man with second-degree murder in connection with a stabbing in Dartmouth, N.S.
Police say they responded to a report of an altercation between two men at the 200 block of Portland Street around 1:15 p.m. Monday.
When officers arrived they found a 27-year-old man at the scene who had been stabbed. The man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injures where he later died.
Police say they arrested 33-year-old man without incident nearby.
According to the release, the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service conducted an autopsy, ruling the victim’s death a homicide.
The victim has been identified as Benjamin Ward Clattenburg.
Police have charged Jamie Duckenfield with second-degree murder. He is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court Tuesday.
“Police are continuing to investigate the case. At this time, investigators do not believe that this was a random incident,” said Cst. Nicolas Gagnon with the Halifax Regional Police in a news release.
People are asking anyone with video from the area, or information on the incident, to call police at 902-490-5020.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Israel to allow Egypt to deliver limited quantities of humanitarian aid to Gaza
Doctors hamstrung by dwindling medical supplies rushed Wednesday to save people badly wounded in a massive blast at a Gaza City hospital the day before, performing surgery -- often without anesthesia -- on patients lying on floors, as Israel kept up its attacks on the besieged territory.
Canadian woman says her parents are among Hamas hostages, urges government to help
A Canadian family is asking the federal government to apply more pressure on Hamas to release people, saying they have been told their loved ones are among the hostages.
Alberta school trustee claimed 'the Holy Spirit' told her to post Pride flag, Nazis swastika meme
'Do it, go for it,' is what a Red Deer school trustee says 'the Holy Spirit' told her to do before she posted a meme that likens the LGBTQ2S+ community to Nazi Germany.
UN human rights lead warns of 'consequences' for breaching humanitarian law amid Israel-Hamas war
There will be consequences if all actors in the Israel-Hamas war do not respect international human rights law, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk is warning, amid concerns about the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.
U.S. vetoes UN resolution condemning Hamas' attacks on Israel and all violence against civilians
The United States vetoed a UN resolution Wednesday that would have condemned Hamas' attacks against Israel and all violence against civilians and urged humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza.
Scotiabank cutting 3% of global workforce
Scotiabank is cutting about three per cent of its global workforce as a result of changes at the bank and customers' day-to-day banking preferences, as well as ongoing efforts to streamline operations, the bank announced Wednesday.
'Abhorrent smell': At least 189 decaying, improperly stored bodies removed from funeral home
The remains of at least 189 people have been removed from a Colorado funeral home, up from an initial estimate of about 115 when the decaying and improperly stored bodies were discovered two weeks ago, officials said Tuesday.
LIVE AT 10 AM Wab Kinew to be sworn in as Manitoba premier along with new NDP cabinet
Manitoba's new premier, Wab Kinew, is scheduled to be sworn in today and appoint his cabinet.
DEVELOPING Latest on Israel-Hamas war: Ceasefire pleas and Israel-Hamas recriminations in wake of Gaza hospital blast
U.S. President Joe Biden is in Israel on an urgent mission to keep the Israel-Hamas war from spiralling into a broader regional conflict and to encourage the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Palestinians. The visit comes after hundreds of people were reported killed in an explosion at a Gaza Strip hospital a day earlier.
Toronto
-
'Same old stuff': Activists condemn Ontario government's silence on animal care at Marineland
Two months after the deaths of 14 whales and a dolphin at Marineland came to light, Ontario has refused to make public any steps taken to improve animal safety at the park.
-
Arrest made in fatal shooting of Mississauga man in North York: police
A 24-year-old Mississauga man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in North York back in June.
-
Ontario police searching for man wanted on Canada-wide arrest warrant for second time this year
A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for the second time this year for a man who allegedly breached the conditions of his statutory release.
Calgary
-
Downtown Calgary LRT station to be closed for construction
A major construction project set to begin next month that will shut down an LRT station for more than a week.
-
Alberta government to announce improvements to primary health care
Alberta's health minister is expected to lay out details of a plan to improve access to family doctors and other health professionals on Wednesday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Calgary's highs dropping more than 20 degrees by early next week
After a wet Tuesday, Calgary is expecting a return to above seasonal temperatures for the middle of the week.
Montreal
-
Advertising billboards a lucrative alternative to sound walls? Quebec says 'no'
The Quebec government is rejecting a suggestion by a City of Longueuil resident to use advertising billboards to curb noise from Highway 116 to nearby homes.
-
Despite 'urgent need to act,' Quebec taking its time with cultural safety bill
Having heard harsh criticisms by several Indigenous groups, Quebec Minister Responsible for Relations with First Nations and the Inuit Ian Lafrenière says he wants to take "time to think about what comes next" before moving ahead with his bill on cultural safety in the health care and social services networks.
-
Montreal to test emergency siren on Wednesday
The City of Montreal, in collaboration with ten plants, is slated to test its annual siren to raise awareness of industrial risks and provide safety tips in case of a toxic leak.
Edmonton
-
Alberta school trustee claimed 'the Holy Spirit' told her to post Pride flag, Nazis swastika meme
'Do it, go for it,' is what a Red Deer school trustee says 'the Holy Spirit' told her to do before she posted a meme that likens the LGBTQ2S+ community to Nazi Germany.
-
Hepatitis A exposure alert issued after confirming infected worker at two Edmonton airport restaurants
Alberta Health Services issued an alert Tuesday night after it confirmed a worker at two restaurants in the Edmonton International Airport has contracted hepatitis A.
-
Alberta government to announce improvements to primary health care
Alberta's health minister is expected to lay out details of a plan to improve access to family doctors and other health professionals on Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Driver killed when truck crashes into house in northern Ont.
One person was killed Tuesday evening when a truck crashed into a home in Iroquois Falls.
-
Mother seeks justice for daughter murdered in random act of violence
Shirley Marshall is still trying to process her grief in the wake of her daughter's death. Taylor Marshall, 22, was found dead in her home on Sept. 7, the victim of what the Sault police called a random attack.
-
Computers crash at Sudbury’s hospital
Health Sciences North in Sudbury is experiencing a code grey after all of its IT systems went down Wednesday morning.
London
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT Cross examination of Nathaniel Veltman underway in Winsdor courtroom
The morning started with Crown Attorney Jennifer Moser starting her cross examination of Veltman, starting at the timeline presented to the jury about the number of times Veltman opened and watched far right material online.
-
Monte McNaughton steps in to new role outside politics
Woodbine entertainment announced the appointment of Monte McNaughton as executive vice president of its industry relations and people experience.
-
London councillors spar over need for lobbyist registry
No additional light will be shed on political lobbying activities directed at London city council — but the political push for a lobbyist registry isn’t over.
Winnipeg
-
LIVE AT 10 AM
LIVE AT 10 AM Wab Kinew to be sworn in as Manitoba premier along with new NDP cabinet
Manitoba's new premier, Wab Kinew, is scheduled to be sworn in today and appoint his cabinet.
-
Manitoba man found not criminally responsible for killing parents, attacking hospital worker
A Winnipeg woman who suffered life-threatening injuries after her coworker stabbed her more than a dozen times told a judge she is haunted by the attack and fears being in public nearly two years later.
-
Proposed name change for section of former Bishop Grandin Boulevard rejected by EPC
The mayor's inner circle has voted to reject a proposal to rename a section of Abinojii Mikanah, formerly Bishop Grandin Boulevard, following fierce outcry from First Nation leadership.
Ottawa
-
Here is what you need to know about the Hwy. 417 closure this weekend
The Queensway will be closed starting Thursday at 8 p.m. eastbound between Carling/Kirkwood and Metcalfe Street and westbound between Metcalfe/Catherine and Bronson Avenue.
-
Porter Airlines launching new Ottawa-Calgary direct flight in 2024
Porter Airlines will launch daily service between the Ottawa International Airport and Calgary International Airport on Feb. 14, 2024.
-
Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash in Ottawa's south end
Emergency crews responded to a collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle on West Hunt Club Road, between Woodroffe Avenue and Cleopatra Drive, at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Saskatoon
-
'It's tragic': Saskatoon area semi crash leaves family of four dead
A prominent Saskatoon business leader and his family have been identified as the victims in a highway crash near Aberdeen, Sask. on Sunday.
-
Sexual assault centres barred from classrooms under new Sask. pronoun rules
As part of new provincial rules controlling children’s use of preferred pronouns in school, third party sexual education organizations are barred from the classroom.
-
'The ripple effect': Sask. nurses' union concerned as mental health beds close in P.A. hospital
More than a dozen adult mental health beds at the Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert have closed because of challenges recruiting psychiatrists, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).
Vancouver
-
Atmospheric river prompts rainfall warnings on B.C.'s South Coast
Rainfall warnings are blanketing B.C.’s South Coast on Wednesday as the province braces for an atmospheric river.
-
Here's what advocates say is missing from the conversation about crime and public safety in B.C.
Police and politicians in B.C. have been sounding the alarm about a decline in public safety, pledging swift action so people feel safe in their communities. But advocates say the conversation has erased one of the most devastating – and deadly – types of violent crime.
-
Canadian woman says her parents are among Hamas hostages, urges government to help
A Canadian family is asking the federal government to apply more pressure on Hamas to release people, saying they have been told their loved ones are among the hostages.
Regina
-
Over 100 gender diverse students and supporters protest at legislative building
Over 100 gender diverse students and their supporters marched on the legislative building for a province wide day of protest on Tuesday.
-
Regina police address safety concerns following tense protests
A rally for Palestine on Sunday saw an impressive turnout. However, there were some tense moments, thanks to the appearance of a counter protest.
-
Regina tent encampment fire injures 1, crews investigating cause
A fire at a Regina tent encampment has sent one person to hospital, according to the city’s fire department.
Vancouver Island
-
Former B.C. mining CEO fined $30K for environmental violations
The former chief executive of a defunct British Columbia mining company has been ordered to pay $30,000 in fines and victim surcharges after he was found guilty of 13 counts of environmental violations related to prohibited waste discharges in northwestern B.C.
-
Wind, rain warnings issued for Vancouver Island, coastal B.C.
Forecasters in coastal British Columbia are warning the public to avoid fast-flowing rivers as the region braces for high winds and up to 200 millimetres of rain on parts of Vancouver Island, the central coast and Haida Gwaii.
-
Nanaimo RCMP seek alleged hit-and-run driver
Mounties in Nanaimo are appealing to the public to help find a hit-and-run driver who allegedly damaged a parked car before leaving the scene.