    • Man, 33, charged in connection with Dartmouth homicide

    Police in Halifax say they have charged a man with second-degree murder in connection with a stabbing in Dartmouth, N.S.

    Police say they responded to a report of an altercation between two men at the 200 block of Portland Street around 1:15 p.m. Monday.

    When officers arrived they found a 27-year-old man at the scene who had been stabbed. The man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injures where he later died.

    Police say they arrested 33-year-old man without incident nearby.

    According to the release, the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service conducted an autopsy, ruling the victim’s death a homicide.

    The victim has been identified as Benjamin Ward Clattenburg.

    Police have charged Jamie Duckenfield with second-degree murder. He is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court Tuesday.

    “Police are continuing to investigate the case. At this time, investigators do not believe that this was a random incident,” said Cst. Nicolas Gagnon with the Halifax Regional Police in a news release.

    People are asking anyone with video from the area, or information on the incident, to call police at 902-490-5020.

