Man, 45, charged after failing to stop for police twice: N.S. RCMP

    The Lunenburg District RCMP say they have charged a 45-year-old man who failed to stop for police twice in two days.

    According to a news release, officers observed a black Volkswagen, parked on Highway 325 in Blockhouse, N.S., on Wednesday around 3:15 p.m., which matched the description of a vehicle involved in a theft that had just occurred.

    When officers attempted to approach the vehicle, RCMP say it quickly fled, side swiping a parked vehicle on the roadway.

    In the interest of public safety, police say a pursuit was not initiated. Officers at the scene did however recognize the driver.

    Patrols in the area were unsuccessful in locating the man or the vehicle, police say.

    According to the release, Bridgewater Police Service attempted a traffic stop on the same vehicle driven by the same man who again refused to stop for police on Thursday around 10 a.m. A pursuit was not initiated.

    The RCMP says the vehicle was found later that day abandoned in a rural area in Walden, N.S.

    Police dog services then tracked the driver and a female passenger who were arrested.

    Christopher David Dixon, 45, from Lunenburg County was charged with:

    • theft (four counts)
    • assault
    • dangerous operation (two counts)
    • flight from peace officer (two counts)
    • failure to stop after accident

    Dixon was held in custody and appeared in Bridgewater provincial court on Monday.

    Police say the 34-year-old Italy Cross woman was held in custody due to an outstanding arrest warrant.

