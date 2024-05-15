2 N.B. schools locked down after 'emergency operation'

Two New Brunswick schools locked down due to an “emergency operation” Wednesday afternoon.

According to a letter sent to parents from the Anglophone East School District, Bessborough and Hillcrest schools enacted their lockdown procedures “out of an abundance of care and caution” around noon.

Bernice MacNaughton High School also enacted its hold and secure procedures.

“Students and staff are staff and there have been no injuries,” the letter says.

In a social media post at 12:59 p.m., New Brunswick RCMP said the operation in the Bessborough area was concluded and "police have determined that there was nothing criminal in nature that took place."

