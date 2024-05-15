Halifax police searching for man missing from hospital

Halifax Regional Police, along with Ground Search and Rescue crews, are in the area of Dalhousie University Wednesday night searching for a man missing from a Halifax hospital.

A news release from Halifax Regional Police says officers are looking for 48-year-old Steve Corkum who was reported missing by Nova Scotia Health on Tuesday.

Corkum is described as a white man, five-foot-nine and approximately 190 pounds, with thinning dark hair and dark brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing black stretchy pajama pants, a dark grey pullover with a hood, dark grey golf shirt and Reebok brief style underwear.

According to Nova Scotia Health's release, Corkum requires medication on a set schedule and the risk to himself increases with the length of time he is away from treatment.

Police say Ground Search and Rescue crews will be in the area on foot, bicycles and vehicles. They are also using unmanned aerial drones to search the area.

Anyone with information on Corkum's whereabouts is asked to call Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020 or their local law enforcement agency.

