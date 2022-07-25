Man, 51, arrested after barricading himself overnight in Free Grant, N.B., home

A New Brunswick man has been arrested after police say he barricaded himself, and fired a gun, at a home in Free Grant, N.B., early Sunday morning.

RCMP received a report of a person in mental distress, and shots fired, at a home in the community around 1 a.m.

Officers found a person barricaded inside the home when they arrived.

According to a release, several RCMP specialized policing services were at the scene, but “the situation did not meet the criteria for an Alert Ready message.”

After 9 a.m., police say a man left the home willingly and was arrested without incident. No one was injured.

Police also seized an unsecured rifle and ammunition.

The 51-year-old man was taken to hospital for further assessment. He was later released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Bathurst provincial court on Oct. 17.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.