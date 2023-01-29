Man, 54, charged after shots fired in Springhill, N.S.: RCMP

A man is facing charges after gun shots were heard Saturday in Springhill, N.S.

Officers with the Cumberland County District RCMP were called to an apartment on Junction Road at 1:16 p.m., after learning a series of gun shots were heard shortly after 1 p.m.

Upon arrival, police found a 54-year-old man and say he was safely taken into custody.

A Sunday press release noted no one else was in the home at the time of the arrest and no injuries have been reported in relation to the incident. Police say the apartment was damaged with what appeared to be bullet holes.

William Kenneth Matthews has been charged with:

possession of a firearm (two counts)

unauthorized possession of a firearm (two counts)

unsafe storage of a firearm (two counts)

careless use of a firearm (three counts)

careless storage of ammunition

possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace (two counts)

Matthews remains in custody ahead of a scheduled appearance in Amherst provincial court on Monday morning.