Man, 54, charged with stunting after speed clocked at 54 km/h over limit: Halifax Regional Police

A 54-year-old man is facing a stunting charge after police say he was driving 54 km/h over the posted speed limit.

Halifax Regional Police says an officer saw a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 102 outbound near the Halifax Stanfield International Airport just after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The officer saw the vehicle pass them at a speed of 148 km/h in a 110 km/h speed zone, according to a news release from police.

The release says the vehicle then changed lanes and sped up to 164 km/h in the same speed zone.

The vehicle was stopped before Exit 6 – the exit at the airport – according to police.

The man was ticketed for stunting – a charge that is automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the speed limit.

Police say the driver's licence was also suspended for seven days and the vehicle was seized.

The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50 and six points are assigned to the driver’s record.

