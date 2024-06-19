ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Man, 54, charged with stunting after speed clocked at 54 km/h over limit: Halifax Regional Police

    A Halifax Regional Police officer's badge is pictured. (Jonathan MacInnis/CTV Atlantic) A Halifax Regional Police officer's badge is pictured. (Jonathan MacInnis/CTV Atlantic)
    Share

    A 54-year-old man is facing a stunting charge after police say he was driving 54 km/h over the posted speed limit.

    Halifax Regional Police says an officer saw a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 102 outbound near the Halifax Stanfield International Airport just after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

    The officer saw the vehicle pass them at a speed of 148 km/h in a 110 km/h speed zone, according to a news release from police.

    The release says the vehicle then changed lanes and sped up to 164 km/h in the same speed zone.

    The vehicle was stopped before Exit 6 – the exit at the airport – according to police.

    The man was ticketed for stunting – a charge that is automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the speed limit.

    Police say the driver's licence was also suspended for seven days and the vehicle was seized.

    The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50 and six points are assigned to the driver’s record.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News