    • Man, 59, facing charges following crash in Amherst: police

    An Amherst Police Department vehicle is pictured in an undated handout image. (Source: Town of Amherst/Facebook) An Amherst Police Department vehicle is pictured in an undated handout image. (Source: Town of Amherst/Facebook)
    A 59-year-old man is facing charges after a crash in the South Albion Street area of Amherst, N.S., on Friday.

    Police say a member of the Amherst Police Department was patrolling the area and noted a vehicle that was travelling the opposite way on South Albion Street around 2:30 a.m.

    As the vehicle passed, police said the officer noted the vehicle’s tail lights were not on and heard an audible car alarm. The officer turned his patrol car around and started to follow the vehicle, but the driver quickly turned down a side street that connected with another street.

    Police say the officer watched the area, expecting the car to exit, but when it did not, he entered the street and located the vehicle and noted severe damage to the front end.

    Police say they located a second vehicle in a driveway that had damage consistent with being struck while parked.

    The suspect was arrested and is facing charges relating to driving without a licence and in relation to the circumstances surrounding the incident.

    The investigation is still ongoing.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Amherst Police Department at 667-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

