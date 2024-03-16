Man, 59, facing charges following crash in Amherst: police
A 59-year-old man is facing charges after a crash in the South Albion Street area of Amherst, N.S., on Friday.
Police say a member of the Amherst Police Department was patrolling the area and noted a vehicle that was travelling the opposite way on South Albion Street around 2:30 a.m.
As the vehicle passed, police said the officer noted the vehicle’s tail lights were not on and heard an audible car alarm. The officer turned his patrol car around and started to follow the vehicle, but the driver quickly turned down a side street that connected with another street.
Police say the officer watched the area, expecting the car to exit, but when it did not, he entered the street and located the vehicle and noted severe damage to the front end.
Police say they located a second vehicle in a driveway that had damage consistent with being struck while parked.
The suspect was arrested and is facing charges relating to driving without a licence and in relation to the circumstances surrounding the incident.
The investigation is still ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Amherst Police Department at 667-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
New What to do when things go wrong: Advice from class-action lawyers to consumers in Canada
Got injured using a new medical device? Did a grocery store product make you sick? Bought a defective plumbing tool that caused major damage? CTVNews.ca asked class-action lawyers about consumer rights and what they should do when things go wrong.
Opinion Common credit score myths debunked
Thirty years ago, a large percentage of the population didn’t care about their credit. The only reason credit was important was if you were getting a mortgage on a home or financing a new vehicle.
NEW Can't sleep without your partner? Here's what to do about it
Sleep divorces are a recent trend, but what if you have trouble sleeping without your partner? Here's why that happens and what you can do.
Woman finds live grenade cleaning out deceased father's home in Knowlton, Que.
A woman cleaning out her deceased father's home in the Quebec town of Knowlton made a bombshell discovery on Friday – she found a live grenade.
One climatologist says Canada just had the warmest winter in 77 years. What does that mean for spring?
Despite unseasonably high temperatures, the start of spring is bound to bring some snow, showers and sunshine with it, one climatologist says.
Two women arrested after officers interrupt break-and-enter in progress
Windsor police have arrested two women after interrupting a break-and-enter in the city’s east end, officers said Sunday.
Higher gas prices: Economists expect inflation rate ticked up above 3 per cent last month
Economists say inflation likely flared up again in February amid higher gasoline prices, reinforcing the expectation that the journey back to two per cent inflation will be a bumpy one.
'An unbelievable father': Mark Mulroney reflects on father's legacy, says he 'always made us feel special'
Seeing flags across the country flying at half mast to honour the life and legacy of former prime minister Brian Mulroney has been 'one of the most beautiful things (the family) has seen,' his son Mark said.
Bears are coming out of hibernation early in Ontario due to mild temperatures. What does this mean?
A milder winter and steadily warming temperatures are having a significant impact on the sleep patterns and movement of Ontario’s wildlife, with at least one expert saying it’s unclear how climate change will impact ecosystems long-term.
