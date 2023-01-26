Man, 68, charged with child pornography offences: P.E.I. RCMP

An ongoing investigation on P.E.I. has led to multiple child pornography charges being laid against a man.

As part of the investigation, members of the RCMP Internet Child Exploitation Unit and Major Crime Unit had executed a search warrant at a Charlottetown residence on Nov. 16, 2022.

According to police, the warrant led to the arrest of Brian Gordo Martin, 68, who was later released on strict conditions.

The force says he has been charged with possession of child pornography, transmission of child pornography, and accessing child pornography.

"Over the last three years, this unit has investigated over 80 files. Every year, the number of reported cases this unit investigates is growing," says RCMP in a news release.

Martin is due in Charlottetown provincial court on Feb. 16.

Police say they continue to encourage vigilantly monitoring childrens’ online activities.