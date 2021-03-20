HALIFAX -- A 75-year-old man who was struck by a pickup truck in a Halifax crosswalk on Tuesday has died as a result of his injuries.

At 7:58 a.m. on Tuesday, Halifax Regional Police responded to the intersection of Young Street and Kempt Road after receiving reports of a vehicle/pedestrian collision.

Police say the 75-year-old man was crossing Young Street in a crosswalk when a pickup truck, that was turning east onto Young Street from Kempt Road, struck him. The man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver, an adult male, was issued a Summary Offence Ticket for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

Investigators with Patrol, Accident Investigation Section and Forensic Identification Section are continuing to conduct the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.