A 47-year-old man has been arrested after thousands of methamphetamine pills were seized from his vehicle Tuesday morning.

New Brunswick RCMP say officers pulled the man’s vehicle over near Saint-Léonard, N.B. around 7:45 a.m.

Police say a search of the vehicle led to the discovery of approximately 28,000 pills of what is believed to be methamphetamine.

The man was arrested at the scene and later released on conditions.

He will appear in court at a later date.