    • Small wildfire mostly contained in Shelburne County, N.S.

    Department of Natural Resources and Renewables wildland firefighters are pictured working in Shelburne County, Nova Scotia. (Source: CTV News Atlantic) Department of Natural Resources and Renewables wildland firefighters are pictured working in Shelburne County, Nova Scotia. (Source: CTV News Atlantic)
    A small wildfire broke out in Lyles Bay, Shelburne County in Nova Scotia Tuesday night.

    According to Patricia Jreige, communications advisor with the Nova Scotia Department of Natural Resources and Renewables, a crew responded to the fire and remained on the scene Wednesday morning. The wildfire spanned roughly 0.75 hectares and is now roughly 80 per cent contained.

    A helicopter was used to locate the fire, but it was not being used to supress it on Wednesday.

    The fine for violating burn restrictions in Nova Scotia is $25,000.

