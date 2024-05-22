Small wildfire mostly contained in Shelburne County, N.S.

A small wildfire broke out in Lyles Bay, Shelburne County in Nova Scotia Tuesday night.

According to Patricia Jreige, communications advisor with the Nova Scotia Department of Natural Resources and Renewables, a crew responded to the fire and remained on the scene Wednesday morning. The wildfire spanned roughly 0.75 hectares and is now roughly 80 per cent contained.

A helicopter was used to locate the fire, but it was not being used to supress it on Wednesday.

The fine for violating burn restrictions in Nova Scotia is $25,000.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.