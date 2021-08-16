SAINT JOHN, N.B. -- A man in New Brunswick is facing charges, including mischief and assault of a peace officer, in connection to an act of vandalism this weekend that caused 'extensive damage' to the Urgent Care Centre at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Saint John, N.B.

Saint John police say 44-year-old Michael Hebert made a brief court appearance on Monday afternoon in relation to the incident. As a result, a five-day in-jail assessment has been ordered.

Officers were called to the scene around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday for reports of windows being damaged.

“There had been a number of glass panes that were damaged, as well as sprinkler heads that were damaged, and as a result there was extensive water damage to the building,” says Staff Sergeant Sean Rocca, with the Saint John Police Force.

A statement from Horizon Health spokesperson Kris McDavid says the damage caused “water to flow into the fourth floor where it entered into multiple rooms, including operating rooms, and flowed down the building.”

No patients or staff members were hurt or involved in the incident. Security staff saw the incident happen through video surveillance and called police, who were on site within minutes. A man was taken into custody.

Horizon Health says the repairs and clean up from the water damage continues and that Clinics 1 and 2 will remain closed until Thursday, while the surgical program will reopen on Tuesday. The Urgent Care Centre has now resumed regular operating hours.

Due to the incident, 12 surgeries have been redirected to the Saint John Regional Hospital and nine surgeries have been postponed.

The Major Crime Unit is investigating this incident and is encouraging anyone with any information to come forward.

“We’re asking anybody that saw or heard anything suspicious in the area of Paddock or Coburg Street, or anyone that may have video surveillance that could assist the Saint John Police Force in this investigation, we ask them to call 648-3333,” says Staff Sgt. Rocca.

Horizon Health says they do not currently have an estimated cost of the damage.



