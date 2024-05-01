ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Nova Scotia mass shooting: Progress report released on response to public inquiry

    Family, friends and supporters of the victims of the mass killings in rural Nova Scotia in 2020 gather following the release of the Mass Casualty Commission inquiry's final report in Truro, N.S. on Thursday, March 30, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese Family, friends and supporters of the victims of the mass killings in rural Nova Scotia in 2020 gather following the release of the Mass Casualty Commission inquiry's final report in Truro, N.S. on Thursday, March 30, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
    Share
    HALIFAX -

    An independent committee released its first report Wednesday on how governments and the RCMP are responding to the inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia that claimed 22 lives.

    The federal-provincial inquiry, known as the Mass Casualty Commission, submitted a final report last year that included 130 non-binding recommendations for change, half of which focus on policing.

    The document released Wednesday by the 16-member Progress Monitoring Committee includes a thorough accounting of the actions taken by the federal and Nova Scotia governments and the RCMP.

    Content regarding the Mounties, however, largely reflects what the police force had to say in March when it released its own progress report in Nova Scotia.

    Shortly after the monitoring committee met for the first time last September, chairwoman Linda Lee Oland said the group can't force the Mounties and government officials to do anything.

    She said the public will play a key role in ensuring the inquiry's recommendations do not gather dust.

    The inquiry's final report found the RCMP missed warning signs about the killer, including reports of domestic violence, possession of illegal firearms and repeated run-ins with the law -- and it also found the Mounties were poorly organized and failed to promptly send alerts to the public until it was too late for some victims.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2024.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Is it cold, flu or norovirus? Symptoms explained

    The highly contagious norovirus is spreading across Canada, with some symptoms overlapping with other viruses. CTVNews.ca spoke with a health expert to find out how you can tell you have norovirus, the most common form of stomach flu, and what to do if you have it.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News