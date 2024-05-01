HRCE calls recent threats at Halifax-area schools 'unfounded' and 'incredibly disruptive'
Halifax Regional Centre for Education is weighing in on recent threats at Halifax-area schools.
Regional executive director Steve Gallagher sent a message to families Tuesday night aggressing the alleged bomb threats.
He says they have been written in bathroom stalls and received through anonymous calls.
“While all threats are taken seriously, these recent instances have been unfounded and incredibly disruptive,” Gallagher said.
On Monday, students at Halifax West High School were dismissed early due to an alleged threat written in a bathroom stall.
It was a similar situation on Tuesday. Halifax West students were dismissed early again, as well as students at Park West School and Millwood High School in Middle Sackville, N.S., following alleged threats.
Gallagher said the closures have disrupted the lives of “thousands of students, staff, and families.”
“These threats have a negative impact on student learning, family routines and productive workplaces. They create fear, anxiety, and worry. They also divert emergency services from our community,” he said.
“While these threats may be false, the consequences are significant.”
Gallagher said anyone who endangers peoples’ well-being, damages property, or significantly disrupts learning will receive “immediate and appropriate consequences for their actions,” citing Nova Scotia's provincial school code of conduct policy.
Gallagher also asked parents in his Tuesday night message to talk to their children about the consequences of making false threats.
“We’ll also be taking the opportunity to engage in these important discussions with students tomorrow,” he said. “Together, we can ensure that our schools remain safe and focused on learning.”
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
