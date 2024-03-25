Man arrested after convenience store broken into: Saint John police

Police in Saint John, N.B., say they have arrested a 41-year-old man in relation to a break and enter on Sunday.

Officers responded to a report of a break and enter at a convenience store on the 100 block of Waterloo Street around 6:26 a.m.

Police say there was damage to the building and the business had been broken into, but nothing had been stolen.

After canvassing the area for surveillance video, police say they identified a suspect.

A few hours later, around 9:52 a.m., police located and arrested the suspect.

The man was later released from custody on an undertaking with conditions, which includes a court appearance on June 25.

Police ask anyone with information on the incident to contact them at 1-506-648-3333.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.