Man arrested after Halifax police respond to weapons call in Spryfield

A man has been arrested in connection with an alleged altercation that sent another man to hospital in Halifax Wednesday morning.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a disturbance in the 0-100 block of Sylvia Avenue in Spryfield around 3:30 a.m.

Police say two men got into a fight and one man was injured. The 41-year-old was sent to hospital with what police believe to be non-life-threatening injuries.

A 43-year-old man was arrested at the scene. Police say charges are anticipated.

Police say the men know each other.

A multi-unit apartment building was blocked off by police tape Wednesday morning and windows and glass on a door were smashed

At the time, police said they were responding to a weapons call in the area, and there was no threat to the public.